EME vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Kerala Women's T20 (KCA Pink T20 Challengers) Match - April 2nd, 2021

Team Emerald will take on Team Pearl in the 14th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Friday.

Team Emerald are currently rock-bottom in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers, losing three in three. They lost to Team Sapphire by just one wicket in their last outing. Team Emerald could only post 77/6 in 20 overs after electing to bat first. In response, Sapphire chased down the total on the last ball after losing nine wickets.

Team Pearl, on the other hand, have won two of their four KCA Pink T20 Challengers games so far. They head into Friday's fixture on the back of a seven-run loss to Team Amber. Asked to bat first, Amber posted 108/6 in 20 overs. In response, Pearl could only manage 101/9.

Team Pearl will be the favorites to win the upcoming KCA Pink T20 Challengers match, keeping Emerald’s disastrous performance in mind.

Squads to choose from

Team Amber

Aleena MP, Aleena Surendran, Ansu Sunil, Arya Baby, Binisha V, Devika Krishna Kumar, Athira Sanal, Jincy George (C), Sruthi TP, Abina M (WK), Deepthi JS, Sneha KR, Anusree Anilkumar, Diya Gireesh, Joshitha VJ, Sraya Roy, Yadhu Priya

Team Pearl

Akhil Ponnukuttan, Aleena Shibu, Bhadra Parameswaran, Drishna NK, Drishya Devan, Jisna Joseph, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Keerthi James (C), Yuvanthika R, Aswathy Baby (WK), Maria George, Darsana Mohanan, Jisha Jaimon, Nandana, Sneha M, Sourabhya Balan

Probable Playing XIs

Team Emerald

Minnu Mani(c), Jipsa Joseph, Vaishna M P(wk), Malavika Sabu, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nithya Loordh, Biby Sebastin, Aneena Mathew, Aiswarya R, Divya Ganesh, Aiswarya M

Team Pearl

Keerthi James(c), Aswathy Babu(wk), Sooya Sukumar, Sourabhya Balan, Aleena Shibu, Nandana, Darsana Mohanan, Drishya I V, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Bhadra Parameswaran

Match Details

Match: Team Amber vs Team Pearl, Match 14

Date & Time: April 2, 2021. 2.00 PM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground

Pitch Report

The pacers will get to move the ball both ways in the powerplay overs, with spinners entering the fray in the middle overs.

Both teams will be looking to bat first, with 130 considered a good score at the venue.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (EME vs PEA)

EME vs PEA Dream11 Team - KCA Pink T20 Challengers

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aswathy Babu, Sooya Sukumar, Aleena Shibu, Divya Ganesh, Minnu Mani, Keerthi James, Drishya I V, Jipsa Joseph, Darsana Mohanan, Nithya Loordh, Aneena Mathew

Captain: Minnu Mani. Vice-captain: Keerthi James

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Biby Sebastin, Sooya Sukumar, Aleena Shibu, Malavika Sabu, Minnu Mani, Keerthi James, Drishya I V, Darsana Mohanan, Nithya Loordh, Aneena Mathew, Nandana

Captain: Aleena Shibu. Vice-captain: Darsana Mohanan