EMI vs DUB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 10, 2024

The MI Emirates (EMI) will lock horns against the Dubai Capitals (DUB) in the 28th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, February 10.

The MI Emirates are coming off a loss against the Gulf Giants. After electing to bowl first, the bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Giants to 158/7. In reply, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 153/7 to fall short by five runs.

The Dubai Capitals, on the other hand, got back to winning ways by beating the Desert Vipers in their last game. The Capitals were set a target of 172 by the Vipers. The batters then stepped up and chased down the total with five wickets in hand on the last ball.

Here is a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the EMI vs DUB contest.

#3 Kusal Perera (EMI) – 7.5 Credits

Kusal Perera in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Kusal Perera is in rich form with the bat for MI Emirates in the ILT20 2024. He has scored 266 runs in seven outings so far and is the leading run-scorer in the competition. He averages 38 and looked solid against the Gulf Giants.

Chasing 159, Perera played a good knock at the top of the order. He hit five boundaries and scored 34 off 25 balls before falling in the 11th over. With the kind of form he is in, you can rely on him to score big in the upcoming EMI vs DUB clash.

#2 Waqar Salamkheil (EMI) – 6 Credits

Waqar Salamkheil celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Waqar Salamkheil is having a tournament to remember. Representing MI Emirates, Salamkheil is spinning a web around the opposition’s batters. The Chinaman is bowling beautifully and has already picked up 13 wickets in eight games at an average of 12.85.

Salamkheil was magnificent with the ball in their last game against the Gulf Giants. He kept a check on the scoring rate and registered figures of 3/19 in his four overs. With the surfaces assisting spin-bowling, Salamkheil is a good option as captain for the EMI vs DUB contest.

#1 Sikandar Raza (DUB) – 9 Credits

Sikandar Raza celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Sikandar Raza was sensational for the Dubai Capitals in their win over the Desert Vipers. He bowled a brilliant spell which included the wicket of Adam Hose and conceded only 16 runs in his four overs. What followed was a match-winning knock from him.

Raza walked out to bat in the sixth over while chasing a stiff target of 172. He held the innings nicely and scored a match-winning 60* off 45 balls. He hit a six off the last ball to take his side home. He is a great pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

