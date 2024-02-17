EMI vs DUB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 17, 2024

The final of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will be played between the MI Emirates (EMI) and the Dubai Capitals (DUB) on Saturday (February 17). This high-octane EMI vs DUB clash will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The MI Emirates qualified for the final directly by beating the Gulf Giants in the first qualifier. After being asked to bat first, they posted 163 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and did a fine job of knocking over the Giants on 118 to win the game by 45 runs.

The Dubai Capitals, meanwhile, beat the Giants in the second qualifier to book a place in the final. An inspired bowling performance saw them restrict the Giants to 138/6. The top-order batters then stepped up and chased down the total in just 15.5 overs.

Both the MI Emirates and the Dubai Capitals are the deserving finalists and a cracking contest is expected on Saturday. Ahead of the EMI vs DUB clash, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Akeal Hosein (EMI) – 8.5 Credits

Akeal Hosein celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: Press release)

Akeal Hosein of MI Emirates is having a fantastic competition with the ball in hand. Despite missing out on a few games, he is among the top wicket-takers in the ILT20 2024. He has picked up 11 scalps in nine games, averaging an impressive 16.55.

Hosein was outstanding with the ball against the Gulf Giants in the first qualifier. He picked up the big wickets of James Vince and Chris Lynn, registering figures of 2/13 in his four overs. He is a handy pick as captain for your Dream11 side for the EMI vs DUB contest.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (EMI) – 9 Credits

Nicholas Pooran in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Nicholas Pooran has now returned to lead the MI Emirates in the ILT20 2024. He was away for national duty but is back to scoring runs for the Emirates on his comeback. He played a fantastic knock of 36 off 28 balls to help his side gain some momentum.

Pooran’s knock comprised one boundary and three maximums. He has amassed 297 runs in nine outings so far, averaging 42.43 in the ILT20 2024. With the kind of form he is in, you can rely on him to score big in the grand finale on Saturday.

#1 Sikandar Raza (DUB) – 9 Credits

Sikandar Raza receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Sikandar Raza of Dubai Capitals is having a phenomenal tournament with both the bat and the ball. Raza is the second-leading run-scorer, having made 303 runs in 10 innings at an average of 33.67. He has grabbed 12 scalps in as many games at an average of 21.42.

Raza dismissed Jamie Smith in second qualifier. He is in rich form with the bat and often troubles the opposition’s batters with his variations. The Zimbabwean is a great pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the EMI vs DUB encounter.

