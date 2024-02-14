EMI vs GUL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 14, 2024

The MI Emirates (EMI) will square off against the Gulf Giants (GUL) in the first qualifier of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be hosting this EMI vs GUL encounter on Wednesday (February 14).

The MI Emirates have lost their way a bit heading into the playoffs. They have suffered defeat in two straight games, with their recent loss coming against the Dubai Capitals. The bowlers did a fine job of limiting the Capitals to 147/9 but their batters faltered as they lost the game by 19 runs.

The Gulf Giants, meanwhile, beat the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their last league game to seal a spot in the first qualifier. The batters set things up nicely by setting a target of 167. The bowlers then held their nerves and restricted the Knight Riders to 163/9 to win by three runs.

The winner of the EMI vs GUL clash will qualify for the final directly. Ahead of it, here is a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Kusal Perera (EMI) – 8.5 Credits

Kusal Perera in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Kusal Perera of MI Emirates is in rich form with the bat in the ILT20 2024. The southpaw has scored 277 runs in eight games, averaging 34.62 in the competition. He is striking at 161.99 and is a vital cog in the MI Emirates’ batting line-up.

Perera missed out against the Dubai Capitals. Chasing 148, Perera opened the batting and scored 11 off six balls before getting cleaned up in the third over. He is a handy pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the EMI vs GUL contest on Tuesday.

#2 James Vince (GUL) – 9 Credits

James Vince in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/International League T20)

James Vince is leading the Gulf Giants from the front in the International League T20 2024. He is among the top-three run-getters in the tournament, having amassed 298 runs in 10 outings. Vince played a key role in their win over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Opening the batting, Vince gave the Giants a solid start along with Jordan Cox. He scored 50 off 39 balls before falling in the 12th over. Vince has a great level of consistency and you can rely on him to score big in the first qualifier on Wednesday.

#1 Waqar Salamkheil (EMI) – 7.5 Credits

Waqar Salamkheil celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Waqar Salamkheil is the second-leading wicket-taker in the ILT20 2024. The Chinaman represents MI Emirates and has been wreaking havoc in the opposition’s camp. With the pitches in UAE assisting spin-bowling, Salamkheil has been creating a solid impact.

Salamkheil registered figures of 1/29 in his four overs against the Dubai Capitals. He has bagged 14 wickets in the competition so far at an average of 14 and is a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the EMI vs GUL clash.

Poll : Which of these players will earn more points? James Vince Kusal Perera 0 votes