EMI vs SJH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 2, 2024

MI Emirates (EMI) will take on the Sharjah Warriors (SJH) in the 18th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be hosting this EMI vs SJH contest on Friday (February 2).

MI Emirates lost to the Desert Vipers in a thrilling fashion in their last game. The batters struggled to get going as Emirates finished their innings on 149/9. The bowlers picked up eight wickets to force the game to the last over but failed to hold their nerves as they lost the game on the last ball.

The Sharjah Warriors, meanwhile, are coming off a win in their previous fixture. The bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over the Dubai Capitals on 104. The top-order batters then stepped up and chased down the total in just 13.1 overs to win the game by nine wickets.

Ahead of the EMI vs SJH clash on Friday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Waseem Muhammad (EMI) – 7 Credits

Waseem Muhammad in action (Image Courtesy: Press release)

Waseem Muhammad of MI Emirates is in very good form in the ILT20 2024. The right-handed opener has amassed 202 runs in six games at an average of 50.50 and is the leading run-scorer for his side.

Waseem missed out against the Desert Vipers. He scored 19 off 12 balls before falling in the fourth over. He will be looking to get back to scoring runs in their upcoming game against the Warriors. He is a good pick as a captain for your Dream11 team.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (EMI) – 9 Credits

Nicholas Pooran in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Nicholas Pooran, the MI Emirates skipper, is the second highest run-scorer for his side in the ILT20 2024. The southpaw has scored 198 runs in six outings, averaging 50 with the bat. He is striking at 153.49 in the competition and is a vital cog in the Emirates’ batting line-up.

Just like Waseem, Pooran also missed out in their last game against the Vipers. He scored a 14-ball 17 before departing against Matheesha Pathirana. With the way he is striking the ball, Pooran is a great choice as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the EMI vs SJH game.

#1 Maheesh Theekshana (SJH) – 8 Credits

Maheesh Theekshana in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Sharjah Warriors’ Maheesh Theekshana was sensational with the ball against the Dubai Capitals. He wreaked havoc in the Capitals’ camp. He bowled an exceptional spell and registered figures of 4/20 in his four overs which helped his side knock over the opposition on 104.

Theekshana has grabbed 11 wickets in five games in the ILT20 2024. He has so far averaged an impressive 11.91 in the tournament and is a must-pick for your Dream11 team for the EMI vs SJH contest on Friday.

