EMI vs VIP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 4, 2024

The 21st match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will see the MI Emirates (EMI) take on the Desert Vipers (VIP). Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be hosting this EMI vs VIP contest on Sunday.

The MI Emirates beat the Sharjah Warriors in their last game and got back to winning ways. The bowlers did a fine job of knocking over the Warriors on 129. The top-order batters then stepped up and contributed to chase down the total in just 11.1 overs.

The Desert Vipers also are coming off a win in their previous fixture. The Gulf Giants set a target of 161 for the Vipers. The Vipers chased the target inside 17 overs with four wickets to spare.

Ahead of the EMI vs VIP clash on Sunday, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Alex Hales (VIP) – 9 Credits

Alex Hales receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Alex Hales played a vital role in the Desert Vipers getting back to winning ways in their last game. Chasing 161, Hales gave the Vipers a solid start. He hit four boundaries and two maximums to score 44 off 30 balls before falling in the 11th over.

Hales is in decent form with the bat in the ILT20 2024. The opener has scored 189 runs in seven outings and he will be looking to score big in the EMI vs VIP clash on Sunday.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (EMI) – 9 Credits

Nicholas Pooran in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Nicholas Pooran is leading the MI Emirates from the front. The southpaw is striking cleanly in this edition of ILT20 and has already scored 222 runs in seven innings. He averages 44.40 with the bat and is striking at 160.87.

Pooran played a sensational cameo of 24* off nine balls to help his side chase down 130 in just 11.1 overs. His knock comprised one boundary and three maximums. You can rely on him to fetch you points in the EMI vs VIP contest.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga (VIP) – 9 Credits

Wanindu Hasaranga in action (Image Courtesy: X/Desert Vipers)

Wanindu Hasaranga is among the top five wicket-takers in the International League T20 2024. He has grabbed 11 wickets in seven outings. He averages 15 with the ball and is bowling with an economy rate below six.

Hasaranga bowled a brilliant spell to help his side restrict the Gulf Giants on 160. He dismissed Chris Lynn and Usman Khan and conceded only 15 runs in his four overs. He is a must pick in your Dream11 side for the EMI vs VIP encounter.

