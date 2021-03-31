EMB vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 LeagueMatch - Mar 31, 2021

The Emirates Blue will take on Ajman at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in match number 20 of the Emirates D10 League on Wednesday.

The Emirates Blue have been in excellent form in the Emirates D10 League, winning five of their six games. With 10 points and a net run rate of +2.962, the Waheed Ahmed-led side are atop the standings. Another win would seal their spot in the semi-finals of the Emirates D10 League.

On the other hand, Ajman have blown hot and cold this season. They started their Emirates D10 League campaign with a couple of losses before bouncing back strongly and winning two in a row. Ajman then suffered their third loss but soon returned to winning ways again, beating Sharjah in their last Emirates D10 League outing. They want to be more consistent in order to remain in the top four.

Squads to choose from

Emirates Blues: Waheed Ahmed (c), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukuraman, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Muhammad Farazuddin, Nikhil Srinivasan, Omid Rahman, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Muhammaed Ismail, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Mohammad Boota

Ajman: Nasir Aziz (c), Amjad Khan, Asif Khan, Danish Qureshi, Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Syed Haider, Hamad Arshad, Hassan Khalid, Sheraz Ahmad, Sultan Ahmed, Zubair Zuhaib, Ameer Hamza, Shahan Akram, Abdul Shakoor, Sandeep Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Emirates Blues: Mohammad Boota, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Laxman Manjrekar, Waheed Ahmed (c), Mohammad Azhar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Aryan Lakra, Akif Raja, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Rao, Muhammad Farazuddin

Advertisement

Ajman: Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Amjad Khan, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz (c), Sheraz Ahmad, Danish Qureshi, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Sultan Ahmed Akhtar, Bahzad Naquib, Lovepreet Singh

Match Details

Match: Emirates Blues vs Ajman

Date & Time: March 31st 2021, 8:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

Runs have flowed at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, owing to short boundaries and a flat track. Teams have racked up big scores, with some being chased down successfully as well. The par score is around 110-120 at the venue.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (EMB vs AJM)

Dream11 Team for Emirates Blues vs Ajman - Emirates D10 League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Boota, Abdul Shakoor, Laxman Manjrekar, Danish Qureshi, Asif Khan, Waheed Ahmed, Akif Raja, Ameer Hamza, Sabir Rao, Mohammad Azhar, Sultan Ahmed Akhtar

Captain: Asif Khan. Vice-captain: Akif Raja

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Boota, Laxman Manjrekar, Danish Qureshi, Asif Khan, Waheed Ahmed, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Mohammad Azhar, Sultan Ahmed Akhtar, Sheraz Ahmad Piya

Captain: Mohammad Boota. Vice-captain: Ameer Hamza