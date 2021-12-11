Emirates D10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until December 10 (Updated)

The Emirates D10 League 2021 saw its fourth day of action on December 10, with four encounters played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Saturday, December 11.

Fujairah, who have 10 points to their name, continue to occupy the top spot in the Emirates D10 League 2021 points table. They are followed by Sharjah, who have collected six points so far.

The Emirates Blues and Dubai are placed third and fourth in the standings. Both sides have four points each, with the former having a better net run rate.

Ajman and Abu Dhabi are languishing at the bottom of the Emirates D10 League 2021 points table. The two sides have both registered just one solitary win to date and have two points each in their kitties.

Following are the team standings after the fourth day of matches in the Emirates D10 League 2021:

Emirates D10 League 2021 Points Table

Emirates D10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Emirates D10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Fujairah's Waseem Muhammad has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has smashed 144 runs in five matches, with his 87 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Muhammad has an excellent strike rate of 200.00 and has struck 16 fours and nine sixes.

Sharjah's Khalid Shah is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 129 runs to date, with a top score of 45. Shah's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 192.54 and are studded with 18 boundaries and five sixes.

Fujairah's Usman Khan occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has blasted 119 runs in five knocks, with an unbeaten 35 being his best effort. Khan has scored his runs at a terrific strike rate of 238.00, with the help of seven fours and 12 maximums.

Most Wickets

Emirates D10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Fujairah's Waseem Muhammad, with nine scalps to his credit, is also the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has 3/14 as his best performance, conceding an average of 9.78 runs per over.

Dubai's Farooq Mohammad, who has accounted for eight dismissals, has slipped to second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He boasts a best spell of 4/5 and has an acceptable economy of 8.20.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fujairah's Raja Akifullah Khan is among three bowlers who have picked up seven wickets apiece in the Emirates D10 League 2021 so far. Khan, who has an exceptional spell of 4/4 as his best returns, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his better economy of 7.33.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Samya Majumdar