Emirates D10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until December 11 (Updated)

The Emirates D10 League 2021 saw its fifth day of action on December 11, with four matches played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Sunday, December 12.

Fujairah continue to be perched atop the Emirates D10 League 2021 points table. They have won all six of their matches to date and have 12 points to their credit.

They are followed by Sharjah and the Emirates Blues, who have eight and six points respectively. Ajman and Dubai, who have four points apiece, occupy fourth and fifth spots in the standings.

Abu Dhabi are placed at the foot of the Emirates D10 League 2021 points table. They have registered just a solitary win thus far and have two points in their kitty.

Following are the team standings after the fifth day of matches in the Emirates D10 League 2021:

Emirates D10 League 2021 Points Table

Emirates D10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Emirates D10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Fujairah's Waseem Muhammad continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has smashed 166 runs in six encounters, with his 87 being the top score of the tournament. Muhammad's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 195.29 and are studded with 18 fours and 11 sixes.

Emirates Blues' Muhammad Boota has jumped to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 150 runs thus far, with 38 being his best effort. Boota has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 174.42, with the help of nine fours and 12 maximums.

Sharjah's Khalid Shah is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has amassed 142 runs in six innings, with 45 being his highest score. Shah has an excellent strike rate of 194.52 and has struck 21 boundaries and five sixes.

Ajman's Rahul Chopra (138), Abu Dhabi's Attah Urrahim (134) and Dubai's Ameer Hamza (97) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Emirates D10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Dubai's Farooq Mohammad, with 10 scalps to his name, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has 4/5 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy of 8.50.

The Fujairah duo of Raja Akifullah Khan and Waseem Muhammad are among three bowlers who have picked up nine wickets apiece in the Emirates D10 League 2021 thus far. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Khan's 4/4 are the best figures of the tournament and he has a decent economy of 7.55. Muhammad, who has 3/14 as his best effort, has conceded an average of 9.78 runs per over.

Emirates Blues' Aryan Lakra (9), Ajman's Qasim Muhammad (8), Sharjah's Ali Anwaar (6) and Abu Dhabi's Faisal Shah (6) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

