Emirates D10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until December 14 (Updated)

The Emirates D10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on December 15. The two semi-finals will be followed by the all-important title decider.

Fujairah finished atop the Emirates D10 League 2021 points table with an all-win record. They are followed by Sharjah, who garnered 10 points in the league phase.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Emirates Blues registered four wins apiece in the preliminary stage. However, the former two pipped the latter on net run rate to qualify for the semi-finals.

Ajman brought up the rear of the Emirates D10 League 2021 points table. They were eliminated from the tournament along with the Emirates Blues.

Following are the final team standings after the preliminary phase of the Emirates D10 League 2021:

Emirates D10 League 2021 Points Table

Emirates D10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Emirates D10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Fujairah's Usman Khan has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of action in the Emirates D10 League 2021. He blasted 313 runs in the league phase, with a top score of 70. Khan's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 256.56 and are studded with 20 fours and 32 sixes.

Khan's teammate Waseem Muhammad is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 262 runs to date, with his 87 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Muhammad has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 213.01, with the help of 25 boundaries and 19 sixes.

Abu Dhabi's Jamshaid Zafar has jumped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has amassed 251 runs in 10 matches, with an unbeaten 63 being his best effort. Zafar has an impressive strike rate of 170.75 and has struck 26 fours and 15 maximums.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, Fujairah's Asif Khan (206) and Ali Khan (154), Dubai's Ameer Hamza (202) and Abdul Hafeez Afridi (171), Sharjah's Khalid Shah (200) and Ansar Khan (168), and Abu Dhabi's Attah Urrahim (200) and Ali Abid (166) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Emirates D10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Dubai's Farooq Mohammad, with 18 scalps to his credit, continues to be the leading wicket-taker after Day 8 of the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has 4/5 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 9.50 runs per over.

Fujairah's Mujahid Amin, who has accounted for 16 dismissals, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/13 but has been quite expensive, having been taken for an average of 10.56 runs per over.

Amin's teammate Raja Akifullah Khan, who has picked up 14 wickets, occupies third position in the top wicket-takers list of the Emirates D10 League 2021. Khan's 4/4 are the best figures of the tournament and he has an excellent economy of 6.74.

Other than these three bowlers, Fujairah's Waseem Muhammad (10) and Zahid Ali (9), Sharjah's Ali Anwaar (10) and Umair Ali (6), Dubai's Harshit Seth (10) and Ankur Sangwan (5), and Abu Dhabi's Muhammad Zubair Khan (9), Faisal Shah (7) and Attah Urrahim (7) have taken the most wickets for their respective teams.

