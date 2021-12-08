Emirates D10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until December 7 (Updated)

The Emirates D10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on December 7, with three matches played on the day. Three more encounters are scheduled for Wednesday, December 8.

Fujairah, Emirates Blues and Dubai occupy the top three spots in the Emirates D10 League 2021 points table. All three sides have two points apiece and are placed in that order based on their net run rates.

Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ajman suffered reversals in their opening encounters of the tournament. They are yet to open their accounts and bring up the rear of the points table.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the Emirates D10 League 2021:

Emirates D10 League 2021 Points Table

Emirates D10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Emirates D10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Abu Dhabi's Jamshaid Zafar is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Emirates D10 League 2021. He scored an unbeaten 55 against the Emirates Blues on Tuesday. Zafar has an impressive strike rate of 183.33 and has struck five fours and three sixes.

Dubai's Ameer Hamza occupies second spot in the run-scoring charts. He played an unbeaten 43-run knock against Sharjah. Hamza's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 186.96 and are studded with five fours and two maximums.

Fujairah's Usman Khan is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Emirates D10 League 2021. He smashed 35 runs against Ajman on the opening day of the tournament. Khan has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 291.67, with the help of two boundaries and four sixes.

Most Wickets

Emirates D10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Dubai's Farooq Mohammad, with four scalps to his name, emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Emirates D10 League 2021. He delivered an outstanding spell of 4/5 against Sharjah and has an exceptional economy rate of 2.50.

The Fujairah duo of Waseem Muhammad and Mujahid Amin and Emirates Blues' Aryan Lakra picked up three wickets apiece on Tuesday. Muhammad is placed second on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being slightly more economical.

Muhammad, who returned figures of 3/14 against Ajman, has an impressive economy of 7.00. Amin and Lakra both came up with identical spells of 3/15 for their respective sides and conceded an average of 7.50 runs per over.

Edited by Samya Majumdar