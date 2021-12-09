Emirates D10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until December 8 (Updated)

The Emirates D10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on December 8, with three encounters played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, December 9.

Fujairah and Emirates Blues occupy the top two spots in the Emirates D10 League 2021 points table. Both sides have four points, with the former placed higher due to their better net run rate.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi follow the two table-toppers in the standings. While the former suffered a reversal on Wednesday after a win on the opening day, the latter bounced back to register a victory after a defeat.

Ajman and Sharjah are languishing at the bottom of the Emirates D10 League 2021 points table. The two sides have come up short in both their encounters and are yet to open their accounts.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Emirates D10 League 2021:

Emirates D10 League 2021 Points Table

Emirates D10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Emirates D10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Abu Dhabi's Jamshaid Zafar continues to be the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has aggregated 72 runs in two matches, with his unbeaten 55 being the only half-century of the tournament so far. Zafar's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 153.19 and are studded with seven fours and four sixes.

Zafar's teammate Attah Urrahim has jumped to second position in the run-scoring charts. Urrahim has amassed 69 runs to date, with an unbeaten 47 being his best effort. He has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 176.92, with the help of five fours and six maximums.

Fujairah's Usman Khan is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has smashed 51 runs in two innings, with a top score of 35. Khan has an excellent strike rate of 204.00 and has struck three boundaries and five sixes.

Most Wickets

Emirates D10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Fujairah's Mujahid Amin, with six scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has 3/15 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.50.

Dubai's Farooq Mohammad and Emirates Blues' Aryan Lakra are among three bowlers who have picked up five wickets apiece in the Emirates D10 League 2021 thus far. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Mohammad's 4/5 are the best figures of the tournament and he has an exceptional economy of 3.50. Lakra has 3/15 as his best returns and has conceded an average of 6.00 runs per over.

Edited by Sai Krishna