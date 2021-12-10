Emirates D10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until December 9 (Updated)

The Emirates D10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on December 9, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Friday, December 10.

Fujairah are currently perched atop the Emirates D10 League 2021 points table with six points to their credit. They have won all three of their matches to date and are the only unbeaten team left in the tournament.

The Emirates Blues and Dubai are placed second and third in the standings. Both sides have four points, with the former having a superior net run rate and an additional game in hand.

Ajman, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah bring up the rear of the Emirates D10 League 2021 points table. All three teams have two points and are separated by their net run rates.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the Emirates D10 League 2021:

Emirates D10 League 2021 Points Table

Emirates D10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Emirates D10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Dubai's Ameer Hamza has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has amassed 90 runs in four matches, with an unbeaten 43 as his highest score. Hamza has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 187.50, with the help of 12 fours and three sixes.

Sharjah's Khalid Shah has climbed to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 89 runs thus far, with 45 being his best effort. Shah has an excellent strike rate of 189.36 and has struck 12 boundaries and three sixes.

Abu Dhabi's Jamshaid Zafar is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Emirates D10 League 2021. He has aggregated 84 runs in four innings, with a top score of an unbeaten 55. Zafar's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 142.37 and are studded with nine fours and four maximums.

Most Wickets

Emirates D10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Dubai's Farooq Mohammad and Fujairah's Mujahid Amin are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 3 of the Emirates D10 League 2021. Both bowlers have snared seven wickets, with the former being more economical.

Mohammad has 4/5 as his best returns and has an excellent economy rate of 6.63. Amin, who has a best effort of 3/15, has conceded an average of 10.20 runs per over.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fujairah's Raja Akifullah Khan is among two bowlers who have picked up six wickets apiece in the Emirates D10 League 2021 thus far. Khan, whose 4/4 are the best figures of the tournament, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts due to his better economy of 7.50.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra