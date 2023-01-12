EMN vs ASP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 17

The 17th match of the ABCA T10 Splash will see Empire Nation (EMN) square off against the All Saints Pythons (ASP) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday, January 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EMN vs ASP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well till now in the tournament. The All Saints Pythons have won both of their last two matches. Empire Nation, too, have won both of their last two matches.

The All Saints Pythons will give it their all to win the match, but Empire Nation are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

EMN vs ASP Match Details

The 17th match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 13 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 12.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMN vs ASP, Match 17

Date and Time: January 13, 2023, 12.30 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Bolans Blasters and New Winthorpes Lions, where a total of 110 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

EMN vs ASP Form Guide

EMN - W W

ASP - W W

EMN vs ASP Probable Playing XI

EMN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Justin Athanaze (c), Tyrone Williams, Jauri Edwards (wk), Garry Duberry, Kenrick Scott, Tariq Benjamin, Jquan Athanaze, Damian Lowenfield, Javaughn James, Rasheed Henry, and Micah Mckenzie.

ASP Playing XI

No injury updates.

Michael Dovar (wk), Edwin Jackson, Akeem Blackman, Tron Payne (c), Michael Marcellin, Demetri Lucas, Malone Joseph, Shaquelle Richards, Kadeem Josiah, Justin Robinson, and Jaylen Francis.

EMN vs ASP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Dover

M Dover is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Edwards is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Williams

M Marcellin and T Williams are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Scott played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Lucas

J Athanaze and J Lucas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Francis is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Joseph

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Semple and A Joseph. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Josiah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EMN vs ASP match captain and vice-captain choices

T Williams

T Williams will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He smashed 59 runs and picked up two wickets in the last two matches.

D Lucas

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Lucas captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He scored 48 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for EMN vs ASP, Match 17

A Joseph

D Lucas

T Williams

C Semple

M Dover

Empire Nation vs All Saints Pythons Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Empire Nation vs All Saints Pythons Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Dover, J Edwards

Batters: T Williams, M Marcellin, K Scott

All-rounders: D Lucas, J Athanaze

Bowlers: A Joseph, R Henry, K Josiah, C Semple

Empire Nation vs All Saints Pythons Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Dover

Batters: T Williams, M Marcellin, K Scott

All-rounders: D Lucas, J Athanaze

Bowlers: A Joseph, M McKenzie, M Samuel, J Francis, C Semple

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes