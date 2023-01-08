EMN vs FRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 10

Empire Nation (EMN) will take on Freetown (FRT) in the 10th match of the ABCA T10 Splash 2023 on Monday, January 9. The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EMN vs FRT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Empire Nation will be playing their first match of the tournament. Meanwhile, Freetown have already played their opening match and lost the competition to Jennings Tigers by 25 runs.

EMN vs FRT Match Details

The 10th match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 9 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Empire Nation vs Freetown, ABCA T10 Splash, 2023.

Date and Time: January 9, 2023; 3.00 am IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

EMN vs FRT, Pitch Report

The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium has been a sporty one. While there is something in it for bowlers of all trades, batters who are ready to give a few deliveries to the bowlers can score big here.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Average first innings score: 88

Average second innings score: 71

EMN vs FRT Form Guide

EMN - Will be playing their first match

FRT - Lost their first match in the tournament

EMN vs FRT Probable Playing XI

EMN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

EMN Probable Playing XI

Jauri Edwards (wk), Kenrick Scott, Tyrone Williams Jr., Garry Duberry, Justin Athanaze, Damian Lowenfield, J Quan Athanaze, Javaughn James, Rasheed Henry, Ajahrie Joseph, and Micah McKenzie.

FRT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

FRT Probable Playing XI

Kelvin Mayers (wk), Xavier Drew, Cleton Payne, Peet Lee, Niel Thomas (c), Jaryl Phillip, Wesley Williams, Kief Baltimore, Clever Martin, TJ Nathaniel, and Kareem Richards.

EMN vs FRT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rolston Tris Phillip

Rolston Tris Phillip has hit decent form in the first match of the tournament. He contributed to the team with the bat and also with his presence on the field.

Batter

Kenrick Scott

Kenrick Scott is one of the best choices from the batter's category. He will bat in the top order and hence can score some pretty valuable runs.

All-rounder

Jaryl Phillip

Jaryl Phillip started the tournament on a good note. He could be a crucial pick for the match, picking up points in fantasy contests with both the bat and the ball.

Bowler

Javaughn James

Javaughn James could turn out to be the differential pick for the match. With his medium-paced bowling, he might turn out to be crucial for the match.

EMN vs FRT match captain and vice-captain choices

Justin Athanaze

Justin Athanze will be a crucial player in the Empire Nation team composition. His contribution with the bat and the ball will be very crucial in the match. This makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain.

Jaryl Phillip

Jaryl Phillip was the best performer for his team in the last match. His presence adds dynamism to the team's composition as he can contribute with both the bat and the ball. Phillip's all-round presence makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain.

EMN vs FRT Match Top 5 Picks

Rolston Tris Phillip

Kenrick Scott

Jaryl Phillip

Javaughn James

Justin Athanaze

Empire Nation vs Freetown Match Expert Tips

The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium has been sporty throughout the tournament so far. Top-order batters and all-rounders are the best picks for the match.

Empire Nation vs Freetown Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head Leagues

Empire Nation vs Freetown Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeepers: Jauri Edwards, Kelvin Mayers, Rolston Tris Phillip

Batters: Austin Richards, Kenrick Scott, Tyrone Williams Jr.

All-rounders: Justin Athanaze, Jaryl Phillip

Bowlers: Javaughn James, Clever Martin, Rasheed Henry

Empire Nation vs Freetown Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand Leagues

Empire Nation vs Freetown Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jauri Edwards, Kelvin Mayers

Batters: Austin Richards, Kenrick Scott, Tyrone Williams Jr.

All-rounders: Justin Athanaze, Jaryl Phillip, Jamaual Fernandez

Bowlers: Javaughn James, Clever Martin, Rasheed Henry

