EMN vs JNT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 21

The 21st match of the ABCA T10 Splash will see Empire Nation (EMN) squaring off against the Jennings Tigers (JNT) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday, January 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EMN vs JNT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well till now in the tournament. The Jennings Tigers have won two of their last three matches. Empire Nation, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches in the tournament.

The Jennings Tigers will give it their all to win the match, but Empire Nation are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

EMN vs JNT Match Details

The 21st match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 14 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 10:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMN vs JNT, Match 21

Date and Time: January 14, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Pic Liberta Black Hawks and New Winthorpes Lions, where a total of 131 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

EMN vs JNT Form Guide

EMN - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

JNT - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

EMN vs JNT Probable Playing XI

EMN Playing XI

No injury updates

Justin Athanaze (c), Tyrone Williams, Jauri Edwards (wk), Garry Duberry, Kenrick Scott, Tariq Benjamin, Jquan Athanaze, Damian Lowenfield, Javaughn James, Rasheed Henry, Micah Mckenzie

JNT Playing XI

No injury updates

Dahri Francis (c & wk), Elijah Peters, Paul Miller, Jahiem Africa, Morton Browne, Jedidiah Martin, Matthew Miller, Glenton Williams, Nicolas Tappin, Bassanio Joseph, Omarie Joseph

EMN vs JNT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Francis

D Francis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Edwards is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Williams

E Peters and T Williams are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Scott played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Miller

J Martin and P Miller are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Athanaze is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Joseph

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Williams and A Joseph. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Browne is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EMN vs JNT match captain and vice-captain choices

T Williams

T Williams will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 59 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches.

P Miller

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Miller as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 52 runs and taken six wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for EMN vs JNT, Match 21

A Joseph

P Miller

T Williams

D Francis

J Martin

Empire Nation vs Jennings Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Empire Nation vs Jennings Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Francis

Batters: T Williams, E Peters, N Tappin, K Scott

All-rounders: P Miller, J Martin, J Athanaze

Bowlers: A Joseph, R Henry, G Williams

Empire Nation vs Jennings Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Francis

Batters: T Williams, E Peters, N Tappin, K Scott

All-rounders: P Miller, J Martin, J Athanaze

Bowlers: A Joseph, K Browne, G Williams

