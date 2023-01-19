EMN vs PLBH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, 1st Semifinal

Empire Nation (EMN) will take on the Pic Liberta Black Hawks (PLBH) in the first semi-final match of the ABCA T10 Splash on Friday, January 20, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EMN vs PLBH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Empire Nation maintained their lead in the Group B points table, finishing first in the ABCA T10 2022-23 league stage. They have been outstanding throughout the competition, winning four of their five games. The likes of Justin Athanaze, Tyrone Williams, and Rasheed Henry are the reasons behind their success as they have consistently backed their side.

Pic Liberta Black Hawks, on the other hand, looked impressive, finishing second in the Group A points table with three wins in five games. They will leave no stone unturned in this crucial match.

A thrilling game awaits us in Antigua on Friday, with a place in the final at stake.

EMN vs PLBH Match Details

The first semi-final match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 20 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMN vs PLBH, 1st Semi-final

Date and Time: January 20, 2023, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

EMN vs PLBH, Pitch Report

The venue's surface generally favors batters, who will receive good value for their shots. Fans can expect the batters to have an easy time in the early going, while the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 83 runs.

Last 5 Matches on this pitch

Matches won by the team batting first: 4

Matches won by the team batting second: 1

Average first innings score: 83

Average second innings score: 74

EMN vs PLBH Probable Playing XI

EMN Playing XI

No injury updates

Kenrick Scott (c), Justin Athanaze, Tyrone Williams, Rasheed Henry, Jauri Edwards (wk), Tariq Benjamin, Ajahrie Joseph, Micah Mckenzie, Tanez Francis, Damian Lowenfield, Mike France

PLBH Playing XI

No injury updates

Kadeem Phillip (c), Joshua Thomas (wk), Amahl Nathaniel, Javier Spencer, Avier Christian, Michael Greaves, Ephraim Pollard, Tarek Charles, Brent Joseph, Malique Walsh, Elvis Weaver Jr

Today's EMN vs PLBH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua Thomas

He is the best choice for the wicket-keeper's position as he's been in good form with the bat this season, scoring 124 runs at an average of 41.33 in five games. He is expected to lead PLBH's batting lineup in this vital match.

Batters

Amahl Nathaniel

He is a talented batting all-rounder who has scored 67 runs and has taken three wickets in four games. Given his form and abilities, we expect him to score big in this crucial game.

All-rounders

Tyrone Williams Jr

He has led the team beautifully with his all-round skill-set and ability to take the game deep, making him a multiplier captaincy choice for today's outing. He has amassed 88 runs at an average of 44.00 with four wickets while being economical in five games.

Bowler

Ajahrie Joseph

He has been sensational with the ball in the tournament, triggering batters with his swing-bowling ability and pace. He is the third-leading wicket-taker with six wickets at an outstanding average of 7.50 in five games.

EMN vs PLBH match captain and vice-captain choices

Ephraim Pollard

He has scalped four wickets at an average of 7.50 in five games and can swing the ball on both sides, making him an excellent captaincy option.

Avier Christian

He has been impressive with his attacking batting, scoring 78 runs at an average of 19.50 in five games. That makes him a must-have vice-captaincy pick.

5 Must-Picks for EMN vs PLBH

Tariq Benjamin

Ajahrie Joseph

Micah Mckenzie

Amahl Nathaniel

Javier Spencer

EMN vs PLBH Match Expert Tips

Tyrone Williams has been fabulous with the ball and has provided regular breakthroughs. He has scalped four wickets at an outstanding average of 6.50 in five games. His batting ability has also served him well, and he is expected to rack up fantasy points in this game as well.

EMN vs PLBH Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head League

EMN vs PLBH Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Javier Thomas

Batters: A Nathaniel, K Scott, A Christian

All-rounders: J Athanaze, T Williams Jr, D Lowenfield, K Phillip

Bowlers: A Joseph, J Spencer, Ephraim Pollard

EMN vs PLBH Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

EMN vs PLBH Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Javier Thomas, J Edwards

Batters: A Nathaniel, K Scott, A Christian

All-rounders: J Athanaze, T Williams Jr, K Phillip

Bowlers: A Joseph, J Spencer, Ephraim Pollard

Poll : 0 votes