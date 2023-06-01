EMR vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 League, Match39

The 39th match of the Emirates D10 League will see Emirates Red (EMR) square off against Ajman (AJM) at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, June 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the EMR vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Emirates Red have played 10 matches in the tournament and have managed to win seven of them. They are currently at the second spot in the points table and they will be looking to win this match in order to maintain their position at the top of the table.

Ajman, on the other hand, have lost seven of their 10 matches and are struggling at the second-last spot in the points table. They need a few wins in order to make a comeback and get their campaign back on track.

EMR vs AHM Match Details

The 39th game of the Emirates D10 League will be played on June 1 at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi. The match will commence at 11.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EMR vs AJM, Match 39, Emirates D10 League

Date and Time: June 1, 2023, Thursday; 11.15 pm IST.

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi

EMR vs AJM Probable Playing XIs

EMR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

EMR Probable Playing XI

S Ifthary, U Doger, A Fernandes, M Irfan, A Badami, A Puthanveetil, C Berkenshaw, M Shadad-I, A Kayani, M Uzair Anees, and M Asif.

AJM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AJM Probable Playing XI

R Chopra, A Shakoor, S Kalyan, H Kaushik, S Essam, M Ajmal, N Aziz, A Sangwan, M Mani, M Sameer Chand, and S Ahmed Piya.

EMR vs AJM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Shakoor

A Shakoor has been in good batting form in the recent matches. He is scoring runs on a consistent basis and that makes him a great pick for the match.

Batter

S Kalyan

S Kalyan has been in good touch with the bat in this tournament. He is consistent and his presence ensures you some guaranteed points in the fantasy contests.

All-rounder

C Berkenshaw

C Berkenshaw has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He will be a good choice as an all-rounder for the match.

Bowler

M Asif-Jr

Asif has picked up wickets on a regular basis in this tournament. His current lethal form makes him a good pick from the bowler category.

EMR vs AJM match captain and vice-captain choices

S Kalyan

S Kalyan has been in good batting form in this tournament. His ability to score runs on a consistent basis makes him a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

M Asif-Jr

M Asif-Jr has been doing a good job with the ball. He is picking up wickets at crucial stages and that makes him a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for EMR vs AJM, Match 39

A Shakoor

S Kalyan

C Berkenshaw

M Aisf-Jr

M Shahdad-I

EMR vs AJM Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Ground will be good for batting. As the match goes by, the pitch will slow down a bit and the spinners might come into play.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

EMR vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, Match 39, Head-to-head Team

EMR vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, Match 39, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: A Shakoor

Batters: S Kalyan, M Irfan-II

All-rounders: H Kaushik, M Ajmal, M Shahdad-I, C Berkenshaw, A Puthanveetil

Bowlers: M Asif-Jr.,M Mani, S Ahmed-Piya

