EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D10 Tournament, Match 20

The Emirates Red (EMR) will take on the Fujairah (FUJ) in the 20th match of the Emirates D10 Tournament at Malek Cricket Ground 1 in Ajman on Friday, May 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 20.

The Emirates Red have had a strong campaign so far. They have won three of their five matches and are third in the table. They have six points so far.

The Fujairah have been the best team in the competition. They have won all four of their matches and are on top of the table. They have registered eight points so far.

EMR vs FUJ Match Details, Match 20

The Match 20 of the Emirates D10 Tournament will be played on May 26 at the Malek Cricket Ground 1 in Ajman. The match is set to commence at 11.15 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMR vs FUJ, Emirates D10 Tournament, Match 20

Date and Time: May 26, 2023, 11.15 pm IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

EMR vs FUJ Pitch Report

This is a high-scoring wicket and runs have been scored aplenty here. The boundaries are small, which has made hitting big shots easier for the batters.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 114.67

Average second innings score: 104.33

EMR vs FUJ Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Emirates Red: W-L-W-W-L

Fujairah: W-W-W-W

EMR vs FUJ probable playing 11s for today’s match

Emirates Red Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Emirates Red Probable Playing 11

Ahaan Fernandes, Muhammad Shahdad, Uzair Haidar Naheed Ullah, Muhammad Irfan, Akshay Puthanveetil, Clinton Berkenshaw, Wasim Akram, Muhammad Asif-I, Sana Ul Haq Bhatti (c), Abdullah Kayani, and Sailes Jaishankar.

Fujairah Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Fujairah Probable Playing 11

Zeeshan Abid, Muhammad Usman-II, Raees Ahmed, Haider Ali-I, Salman Khan, Hameed Khan (c), Umair Ali Khan, Shahbaz Ali, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Hafiz Almas, and Danish Qureshi.

EMR vs FUJ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Ul Haq Bhatti (5 matches, 41 runs, Strike Rate: 195.24)

S Ul Haq Bhatti could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 41 runs at a strike rate of over 195 but needs to improve his average.

Top Batter pick

R Ahmed (4 matches, 119 runs, Strike Rate: 220.37)

R Ahmed is the highest run-scorer for Fujairah and he has been in great form. He has amassed 119 runs in four matches at an average close to 60. Ahmed also has a strike rate of over 220.

Top All-rounder pick

C Berkenshaw (5 matches, 64 runs and 5 wickets)

C Berkenshaw is the leading wicket-taker for the Emirates Red. He has five scalps to his name at an economy of 11.13. Berkenshaw has also scored 64 runs at an average of 32 and has a strike rate of 182.86.

Top Bowler pick

M Asif Jr (4 matches, 4 wickets, Bowling Average: 10.75)

M Asif Jr has bowled incredibly well. He has picked up four wickets in as many games and has a bowling average of 10.75.

EMR vs FUJ match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rohid Khan

M Rohid Khan has been in magnificent form with the ball. He has scalped nine wickets in four matches at a bowling average of 4.67. He also has a strong economy rate of 5.25 and is the leading wicket-taker for his side.

S Ali

S Ali has complimented Rohid Khan well with the ball. He has scalped eight wickets in four games at an average of 10.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Rohid Khan 9 wickets 347 points S Ali 8 wickets 333 points C Berkenshaw 64 runs and 5 wickets 287 points H Almas 6 wickets 231 points R Ahmed 119 runs 206 points

EMR vs FUJ match expert tips

M Rohid Khan and S Ali are reliable players to have in your EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Side.

EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head to Head League

EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Ul Haq Bhatti

Batters: R Ahmed, H Ali, M Irfan

All-rounders: S Ali, C Berkenshaw, H Almas, U Haidar Naheed Ullah, A Puthanveetil

Bowlers: M Rohid Khan, M Asif Jr

EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Grand League

EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Ul Haq Bhatti

Batters: R Ahmed, H Ali, S Khan

All-rounders: S Ali, C Berkenshaw, H Almas, U Ali Khan, A Puthanveetil

Bowlers: M Rohid Khan, M Asif Jr

Poll : 0 votes