EMR vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 League, Match 36

The 36th match of the Emirates D10 League will see the Emirates Red (EMR) squaring off against Sharjah (SHA) at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, May 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EMR vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Emirates Red have won six of their last nine matches. Sharjah, on the other hand, have won four of their last nine matches of the season.

Sharjah will give it their all to win the match, but the Emirates Red are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

EMR vs SHA Match Details

The 36th match of the Emirates D10 League will be played on May 31 at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 11:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMR vs SHA, Match 36

Date and Time: May 31, 2023, 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Team Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, where a total of 153 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

EMR vs SHA Form Guide

EMR - Won 6 of their last 9 matches

SHA - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

EMR vs SHA Probable Playing XI

EMR Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahaan Fernandes, Muhammad Irfan-II, Uzair Haidar Naheed Ullah, Muhammad Shahdad-I, Clinton Berkenshaw, Sana Ul Haq Bhatti, Ammar Badami, Shabik Ifthary (wk), Abdullah Kayani ©, Umer Doger, Muhammad Asif-Jr

SHA Playing XI

No injury updates

Fayyaz Ahmad ©, Usman Khan (wk), Hassan Eisakhel, Mohammad Nadeem, Junaid Shamsudheen, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Taimoor Bhatti, Muhammad Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Yasir Khan, Matiullah Khan

EMR vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ul Haq Bhatti

S Ul Haq Bhatti is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. F Ahmad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

U Khan

U Doger and U Khan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Irfan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Berkenshaw

C Berkenshaw and M Shahdad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Nadeem is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Uzair

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Mudassar and M Uzair. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Asif is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EMR vs SHA match captain and vice-captain choices

C Berkenshaw

C Berkenshaw will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 357 points in the last eight matches.

M Mudassar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Mudassar the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 448 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for EMR vs SHA, Match 36

C Berkenshaw

M Asif

U Doger

M Mudassar

M Uzair

Emirates Red vs Sharjah Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Emirates Red vs Sharjah Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Ul Haq Bhatti

Batters: U Khan, A Fernandes, A Badami, M Irfan

All-rounders: C Berkenshaw, M Shahdad, M Nadeem, A Puthanveetil

Bowlers: M Uzair, M Asif

Emirates Red vs Sharjah Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ul Haq Bhatti

Batters: U Khan, U Doger, A Badami, M Irfan

All-rounders: C Berkenshaw, M Shahdad, M Nadeem

Bowlers: M Uzair, M Asif, M Mudassar

Poll : 0 votes