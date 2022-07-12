EN-A vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st One Day Warm-up Match

The first one-day warm-up match between the England Lions (EN-A) and South Africa (SA) will take place at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Tuesday, July 12.

South Africa will begin their tour of England with a couple of warm-up matches against a talented England Lions side. Although the visitors are without regular captain Temba Bavuma, South Africa boast a strong squad with a good blend of youth and experience. England Lions also look well-balanced on paper, with the likes of Tom Banton and David Payne having of some international experience to fall back on. With both sides eyeing a big win, an entertaining game is on the cards in Taunton.

EN-A vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-A XI

Stephan Eskinazi, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Tom Abell (c), Tom Banton (wk), Benny Howell, Rehan Ahmed, Jake Lintott, Sam Cook and David Payne.

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

Match Details

EN-A vs SA, 1st One-Day Warm-Up Match

Date and Time: 12th July 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards in Taunton with there being little room for error for the bowlers. Although the new ball could move around a bit, the powerplay field restrictions will play into the batters' hands. There could be some turn on offer for the spinners in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams would ideally prefer to bat first on what is a good batting track, with 270 being the bare minimum at the venue.

Today’s EN-A vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is one of the premier openers in white-ball cricket and for good reason. He has a brilliant record as an ODI opener, with his ability to tee off from ball one being noteworthy. Given his experience in English conditions, De Kock should be one to watch out for in this game alongside Tom Banton.

Batter

Sam Hain: Sam Hain is a highly-skilled batter with an average of nearly 60 in this format. He is a good player of both pace and spin and is comfortable in anchoring an innings. Given his recent form in the T20 Blast for the Birmingham Bears, Hain should be a good addition to your EN-A vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Tom Abell: England Lions captain Tom Abell has been in decent form of late, impressing for Somerset in the T20 Blast and also being in good form in the County Championship. While his batting talents are well-known, having played in the BBL and BPL, he has improved his bowling skills in leaps and bounds over the last few seasons. With Abell likely to have a say with both the bat and ball, he is another one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje is a highly-rated bowler who has not hit high standards since returning from injury earlier in the year. A skiddy bowler who can hit high speeds, Nortje can swing the ball and hit the yorkers at will. With some game time under his belt in recent months, Nortje can be backed to get back to his best and make a good impact in your EN-A vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-A vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Sam Hain (EN-A)

David Payne (EN-A)

Janneman Malan (SA)

Important stats for EN-A vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Aiden Markram - 899 runs in 35 ODI innings, Average: 27.24

Keshav Maharaj - 25 wickets in 21 ODI matches, ER: 4.77

Tom Banton - 134 runs in 5 ODI innings, SR: 92.41

EN-A vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (1st One-Day Warm-Up Match)

EN-A vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Tom Banton, Tom Abell, Rassie van der Dussen, Sam Hain, Aiden Markram, Benny Howell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Jake Lintott and David Payne.

Captain: Aiden Markram. Vice-captain: Sam Hain.

EN-A vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Rassie van der Dussen, Sam Hain, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Jake Lintott and Sam Cook.

Captain: Sam Hain. Vice-captain: Rassie van der Dussen.

