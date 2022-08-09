EN-A vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4-day Practice Match

The England Lions (EN-A) will lock horns with South Africa (SA) in a four-day practice match at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Tuesday, August 9.

England Lions and South Africa last clashed in a two-match ODI series in July, with both teams registering a win each. In the last game, the England Lions defeated South Africa by six wickets.

EN-A vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-A XI

Ben Duckett, Keaton Jennings, Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Will Jacks, Craig Overton, Sam Billings (WK & C), James Rew, Sam Cook, Liam Patterson-White, Ollie Robinson.

SA XI

Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Simon Harmer, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.

Match Details

EN-A vs SA, 4-day Practice Match

Date and Time: 9th August 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Canterbury generally favors the batters, there could be some help on offer for the pacers early on. The overcast conditions is also likely to aid the bowlers.

Today’s EN-A vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ryan Rickleton: Rickleton could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 114 runs at a strike rate of 49.60 in two Test matches.

Batters

Dominic Sibley: Sibley is a reliable batter who has scored 1042 runs in 22 Tests.

Rassie van der-Dussen: Dussen has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for South Africa in recent times, scoring 824 runs in 15 Tests.

All-rounders

Dan Lawrence: Lawrence is a quality middle-order batter and a handy off-spin bowler. He has scored 551 runs and picked up three wickets in 11 Test matches.

Simon Harmer: Harmer has scalped 33 wickets in seven Tests in addition to scoring 136 runs.

Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada: Rabada can trouble the England Lions' batters with the new ball and pick up some early wickets in the process. He has scalped 243 wickets in 52 Tests. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Craig Overton: Overton has taken 21 wickets in eight Test matches, while also scoring 182 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in EN-A vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Rassie van der-Dussen (SA)

Keshav Maharaj (SA)

Dan Lawrence (EN-A)

Simon Harmer (SA)

Craig Overton (EN-A)

Important Stats for EN-A vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Rassie van der-Dussen: 824 runs in 15 matches; SR - 41.10

Keshav Maharaj: 953 runs and 150 wickets in 42 matches; SR - 59.70 and ER - 3.13

Dan Lawrence: 551 runs and 3 wickets in 11 matches; SR - 53.90 and ER - 2.77

Simon Harmer: 136 runs and 33 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 41.10 and ER - 2.99

Craig Overton: 182 runs and 21 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 43.90 and ER - 3.09

EN-A vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (4-day Practice Match)

England Lions vs South Africa Practice Match 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickleton, Rassie van der-Dussen, Dominic Sibley, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Dan Lawrence, Will Jacks, Kagiso Rabada, Craig Overton, Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Simon Harmer. Vice-captain: Rassie van der-Dussen.

England Lions vs South Africa Practice Match 1

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der-Dussen, Aiden Markram, Keaton Jennings, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Dan Lawrence, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Samuel Cook.

Captain: Aiden Markram. Vice-captain: Simon Harmer.

Edited by Samya Majumdar