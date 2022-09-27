EN-L vs AU-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety World Series T20 2022, Match 20

England Legends will take on Australia Legends in match number 20 of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Tuesday (September 27).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EN-L vs AU-L Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

England Legends have had a poor tournament so far. They are yet to register a win and they have lost three out of their four matches (one no-result). In fact, they are reeling at the bottom of the points table. On the other hand, Australia Legends have two wins, one loss and one no-result. They are fourth on the points table.

EN-L vs AU-L, Match Details

The 20th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 between England Legends and Australia Legends will take place on September 27 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EN-L vs AU-L

Date & Time: September 27, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

This will be only the second game of the tournament played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The track is likely to be a good one to bat on and expect a big score at this venue. There could be some turn for the spinners but there could be dew that could come into play.

EN-L vs AU-L Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

England Legends: L, L, NR, L

Australia Legends: W, NR, W, L

EN-L vs AU-L Probable Playing 11 today

England Legends Team News

No major injury concerns.

England Legends Probable Playing XI: Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell (c), Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stuart Meaker, Stephen Parry, Jade Dernbach, James Tindall.

Australia Legends Team News

No major injury concerns.

Australia Legends Probable Playing XI: Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Nathan Reardon, Brad Haddin, Ben Dunk (wk), Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Dirk Nannes, Bryce McGain.

Today’s EN-L vs AU-L Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Brad Haddin (1 inning, 58)

Brad Haddin is in excellent touch with the bat. The Australian wicket-keeper batter has batted just once in this tournament and smashed a 37-ball 58 not out in a knock that included three fours and four sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Nathan Reardon (2 innings, 49 runs, 2 wickets)

Nathan Reardon has been effective with both bat and ball. He has mustered 49 runs at a strike rate of 175.00 and has picked up two wickets from five overs across two matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rikki Clarke (3 matches, 68 runs, 2 wickets)

Rikki Clarke is in top all-round form. He has accumulated 68 runs while striking at 165.85 in this competition. Clarke has also chipped in with a couple of wickets with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Stephen Parry (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Stephen Parry has been bowling really well in this competition. He has returned with four scalps in three games and has an economy rate of 5.81.

EN-L vs AU-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Shane Watson (3 matches, 162 runs, 1 wicket)

Shane Watson has been in superb form with the bat. He has amassed 162 runs in three innings and has a strike rate of 172.34 in this tournament. Watson has hit 17 fours and 12 sixes. With the ball, he has one wicket to his name.

Ian Bell (3 matches, 73 runs)

Ian Bell has got some good starts throughout this season. He has aggregated 73 runs in three innings and he has the ability to get those big runs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EN-L vs AU-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shane Watson 162 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Ian Bell 73 runs in 3 matches Rikki Clarke 68 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches Nathan Reardon 49 runs & 2 wickets in 2 innings Brad Haddin 58 runs in 1 inning

EN-L vs AU-L match expert tips

The top-rated names from both sides have been the star performers. The likes of Shane Watson, Brad Haddin and Dirk Nannes for Australia Legends and Ian Bell, Rikki Clarke and Stephen Parry for England Legends are the ones who have stood out. They will also be the top captaincy candidates.

EN-L vs AU-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for England Legends vs Australia Legends - Road Safety World Series T20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Brad Haddin, Phil Mustard

Batters: Callum Ferguson, Ian Bell, Nathan Reardon

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Rikki Clarke

Bowlers: Bryce McGain, Chris Schofield, Dirk Nannes, Stephen Parry

EN-L vs AU-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for England Legends vs Australia Legends - Road Safety World Series T20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Brad Haddin, Phil Mustard, Ben Dunk

Batters: Ian Bell, Nathan Reardon, Alex Doolan

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Rikki Clarke

Bowlers: Chris Schofield, Dirk Nannes, Stephen Parry

