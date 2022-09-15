EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety World Series, Match 7

England Legends (EN-L) will take on South Africa Legends (SA-L) in the seventh match of the Road Safety World Series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

England Legends lost their opening match against Sri Lanka Legends by seven wickets and are fifth in the standings. Meanwhile, South Africa Legends are just above the Lankans in the points table, having won one out of their two matches. They defeated New Zealand Legends by nine wickets in their last outing.

EN-L vs SA-L Match Details, Road Safety World Series

The seventh match of the Road Safety World Series will be played on September 15 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-L vs SA-L, Road Safety World Series, Match 7

Date and Time: 15th September, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

EN-L vs SA-L Pitch Report

The track at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is a balanced surface, which will assist the seamers more than the spinners. Two of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by the sides bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (Road Safety World Series)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 158

Average second-innings score: 150

EN-L vs SA-L Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

England Legends: L-L-L-L-W

South Africa Legends: W-L-L-W-L

EN-L vs SA-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

EN-L injury/team news

No major injury updates.

EN-L Probable Playing 11

Rikki Clarke, Darren Maddy, Ian Bell (C), Mal Loye, Phil Mustard (WK), Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Tremlett, Chris Schofield, Stuart Meaker, Stephen Parry.

SA-L injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SA-L Probable Playing 11

Morne van Wyk (WK), Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Puttick, Jonty Rhodes, Henry Davids, Johan van der Wath, Alviro Petersen, Johan Botha, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Eddie Leie.

EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Morne van Wyk (2 matches, 40 runs, Strike Rate: 85.10)

Morne van Wyk can help you fetch some valuable points with both his batting and keeping. He has scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 85.10 in two outings.

Top Batter pick

Ian Bell (1 match, 15 runs, Strike Rate: 62.50)

Although Bell failed to impress in the last match, managing just 15 runs, he will look to turn things around on Thursday.

Top All-rounder pick

Johan van der Wath (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.60)

Johan bowled brilliantly in the last match, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 7.60. He will look to provide regular breakthroughs for South Africa Legends against England.

Top Bowler pick

Stephen Parry (1 match, 1 wickets, Economy Rate: 2.25)

Parry will lead the England Legend's bowling attack on Thursday. He scored 10 runs and picked up one valuable wicket in the last match.

EN-L vs SA-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Johan Botha

Botha is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa Legends with four scalps at an economy rate of 6.25 in two games. He is a great candidate to lead your fantasy team.

Alviro Petersen

Petersen has scored 39 runs at a strike rate of 121.87 in two outings for South Africa Legends. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team for Thursday's contest.

5 Must-picks with players stats for EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Johan Botha 4 wickets in 2 matches Andrew Puttick 74 runs in 2 matches Thandi Tshabalala 3 wickets in 2 matches Morne van Wyk 40 runs in 2 matches Johan van der Wath 2 wickets in 2 matches

EN-L vs SA-L match expert tips

Johan Botha could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with the ball in hand in the EN-L vs SA-L game.

EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Mustard, Morne van Wyk

Batters: Ian Bell, Andrew Puttick, Jonty Rhodes

All-rounders: Johan van der Wath, Alviro Petersen (vc)

Bowlers: Chris Schofield, Johan Botha (c), Thandi Tshabalala, Stephen Parry

EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Morne van Wyk

Batters: Ian Bell, Mal Loye, Andrew Puttick

All-rounders: Dimitri Mascarenhas, Johan van der Wath, Alviro Petersen

Bowlers: Chris Tremlett, Johan Botha (vc), Thandi Tshabalala (c), Stephen ParryL

