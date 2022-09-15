EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety World Series, Match 7

England Legends (EN-L) will take on South Africa Legends (SA-L) in the seventh match of the Road Safety World Series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
England Legends lost their opening match against Sri Lanka Legends by seven wickets and are fifth in the standings. Meanwhile, South Africa Legends are just above the Lankans in the points table, having won one out of their two matches. They defeated New Zealand Legends by nine wickets in their last outing.
EN-L vs SA-L Match Details, Road Safety World Series
The seventh match of the Road Safety World Series will be played on September 15 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
EN-L vs SA-L, Road Safety World Series, Match 7
Date and Time: 15th September, 2022, 7:30 pm IST
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
EN-L vs SA-L Pitch Report
The track at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is a balanced surface, which will assist the seamers more than the spinners. Two of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by the sides bowling first.
Last 3 Matches (Road Safety World Series)
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 2
Average first-innings score: 158
Average second-innings score: 150
EN-L vs SA-L Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
England Legends: L-L-L-L-W
South Africa Legends: W-L-L-W-L
EN-L vs SA-L probable playing 11s for today’s match
EN-L injury/team news
No major injury updates.
EN-L Probable Playing 11
Rikki Clarke, Darren Maddy, Ian Bell (C), Mal Loye, Phil Mustard (WK), Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Tremlett, Chris Schofield, Stuart Meaker, Stephen Parry.
SA-L injury/team news
No major injury updates.
SA-L Probable Playing 11
Morne van Wyk (WK), Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Puttick, Jonty Rhodes, Henry Davids, Johan van der Wath, Alviro Petersen, Johan Botha, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Eddie Leie.
EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Morne van Wyk (2 matches, 40 runs, Strike Rate: 85.10)
Morne van Wyk can help you fetch some valuable points with both his batting and keeping. He has scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 85.10 in two outings.
Top Batter pick
Ian Bell (1 match, 15 runs, Strike Rate: 62.50)
Although Bell failed to impress in the last match, managing just 15 runs, he will look to turn things around on Thursday.
Top All-rounder pick
Johan van der Wath (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.60)
Johan bowled brilliantly in the last match, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 7.60. He will look to provide regular breakthroughs for South Africa Legends against England.
Top Bowler pick
Stephen Parry (1 match, 1 wickets, Economy Rate: 2.25)
Parry will lead the England Legend's bowling attack on Thursday. He scored 10 runs and picked up one valuable wicket in the last match.
EN-L vs SA-L match captain and vice-captain choices
Johan Botha
Botha is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa Legends with four scalps at an economy rate of 6.25 in two games. He is a great candidate to lead your fantasy team.
Alviro Petersen
Petersen has scored 39 runs at a strike rate of 121.87 in two outings for South Africa Legends. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team for Thursday's contest.
5 Must-picks with players stats for EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
EN-L vs SA-L match expert tips
Johan Botha could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with the ball in hand in the EN-L vs SA-L game.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this EN-L vs SA-L match, click here!
EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Phil Mustard, Morne van Wyk
Batters: Ian Bell, Andrew Puttick, Jonty Rhodes
All-rounders: Johan van der Wath, Alviro Petersen (vc)
Bowlers: Chris Schofield, Johan Botha (c), Thandi Tshabalala, Stephen Parry
EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Morne van Wyk
Batters: Ian Bell, Mal Loye, Andrew Puttick
All-rounders: Dimitri Mascarenhas, Johan van der Wath, Alviro Petersen
Bowlers: Chris Tremlett, Johan Botha (vc), Thandi Tshabalala (c), Stephen ParryL