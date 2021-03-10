EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Road Safety World Series Match - Mar 11th, 2021

Match 11 of the 2021 Road Safety World Series will see the England Legends take on the South African Legends in Raipur on Thursday.

The England Legends have been on a roll in this competition with two wins in as many games. The duo of Kevin Pietersen and Phil Mustard have been brilliant at the top of the order, while Monty Panesar has picked up wickets for fun.

Their superior depth was on show against India, although they will want to fine-tune their skills as they eye the ultimate prize.

Their opponents South Africa have won one game and lost another so far. They come into this fixture on the back of a disappointing loss to Sri Lanka Legends.

Jonty Rhodes and co. will be itching to bounce back to winning ways, although it is easier said than done. They are the underdogs heading into this game, given England's form and firepower at the top of the order.

But with the likes of Makhaya Ntini and Andrew Puttick in their ranks, South Africa should prove to be a handful for the Englishmen on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

England Legends

Kevin Pietersen (c), Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett, Kabir Ali, Gavin Hamilton, Chris Schofield, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tredwell, James Tindall, Darren Maddy.

Advertisement

South Africa Legends

Jonty Rhodes (c), Morne van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini, Lloyd Norris-Jones

Predicted Playing 11

England Legends

Phil Mustard (WK), Kevin Pietersen (C), Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Kabir Ali, James Tindall, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar and Matthew Hoggard

South Africa Legends

Loots Bosman, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (WK), Zander de Bruyn, Justin Kemp, Jonty Rhodes (C), Thandi Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger and Nantie Hayward

Match Details

Match: England Legends vs South Africa Legends, Match 11

Date: March 11, 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch in Raipur is a good one to bat on, although there is some help on offer for the bowlers. There is value for attacking shots on this surface, with the likes of Kevin Pietersen and Virender Sehwag already cutting loose in this tournament.

However, spinners will be key here, with ample turn available off the surface. With dew expected to play a part, both teams will want to chase upon winning the toss.

160-170 should be a good total for this venue, with the powerplay overs being crucial to either side's fortunes.

EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Alviro Petersen, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Maddy, Justin Kemp, James Tredwell, Ryan Sidebottom, Makhaya Ntini, Monty Panesar and Matthew Hoggard

Captain: Kevin Pietersen, Vice-Captain: Monty Panesar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonty Rhodes, Morne van Wyk, Alviro Petersen, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Maddy, Justin Kemp, Phil Mustard, Ryan Sidebottom, Makhaya Ntini, Monty Panesar and Matthew Hoggard

Captain: Kevin Pietersen, Vice-Captain: Justin Kemp