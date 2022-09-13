EN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 5

England Legends (EN-L) will take on Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) in the fifth match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at Green Park in Kanpur on Tuesday, September 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

This will be the first match of the season for England Legends, who finished fifth last year. They won three out of their six league stage games in 2021, collecting 12 points in the process. England will once again be led by Ian Bell. However, he is unavailable for this fixture, with Chris Tremlett captaining the team in Bell's absence.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Legends enjoyed a great start to their Road Safety World Series 2022 campaign. Facing Australia Legends in their first game, the Lankans posted a challenging 218/1, thanks to Tillakaratne Dilshan’s century and Dilshan Munaweera’s 95. It proved to be a steep chase for the Aussies, who were bowled out for 180, losing the game by 38 runs.

EN-L vs SL-L Match Details, Road Safety World Series 2022

The fifth match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 will be played on September 13 at Green Park in Kanpur. The match is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-L vs SL-L, Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 13th September, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Network18

EN-L vs SL-L Pitch Report

The track at Green Park is a paradise for batters, who will get full value for their strokes. Bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to curb the flow of runs. The 200-run mark has already been breached twice in four Road Safety World Series 2022 matches.

Last 4 matches (Road Safety World Series 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 158

Average second-innings score: 134.25

EN-L vs SL-L Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

England Legends: NA

Sri Lanka Legends: W

EN-L vs SL-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

England Legends injury/team news

Regular captain Ian Bell is unavailable for this fixture. Chris Tremlett will lead the side against the Lankans.

England Legends Probable Playing 11

Nick Compton, Phil Mustard (wk), Mal Loye, Rikki Clarke, Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, Dimitri Mascharenhas, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett (c), Jade Dernbach .

Sri Lanka Legends injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Sri Lanka Legends Probable Playing 11

Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Chaminda Vaas, Dilshan Munaweera.

EN-L vs SL-L Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Upul Tharanga (1 match, 3 runs, Strike Rate: 100)

Upul Tharanga could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your EN-L vs SL-L Dream11 fantasy side. He didn’t have much to do in the last game as Dilshan and Munaweera stole the show.

Top Batter pick

Dilshan Munaweera (1 match, 95 runs, Strike Rate: 150.79)

Dilshan Munaweera was one of the standout players for Sri Lanka Legends against the Aussies. He slammed 95 runs at a strike rate of 150.79 with the help of 10 boundaries and two sixes.

Top All-rounder pick

Chaturanga de Silva (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 8)

Chaturanga de Silva was in great form with the ball in the previous game. He picked up two wickets and conceded just 32 runs in his four-over spell.

Top Bowler pick

Jeevan Mendis (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 7)

Jeevan Mendis also showed his composure and restraint against Australia, scalping two wickets at a decent economy rate of seven.

EN-L vs SL-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Tillakaratne Dilshan lived up to his immense reputation with a fiery knock that stole the show against Australia. He slammed 107 runs off just 56 deliveries at an amazing strike rate of over 191. His innings was studded with 14 boundaries and four sixes. Dilshan could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your EN-L vs SL-L Dream11 fantasy team.

Nuwan Kulasekara

Nuwan Kulasekara led proceedings with the ball for Sri Lanka against Australia Legends, picking up four wickets. He was almost unplayable.

5 Must-picks with players stats for EN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Tillakaratne Dilshan 107 runs Nuwan Kulasekara 4 wickets Dilshan Munaweera 95 runs Jeevan Mendis 2 wickets Chaturanga de Silva 2 wickets

EN-L vs SL-L match expert tips

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Nuwan Kulasekara, and Dilshan Munaweera have been in outstanding form and are must-have selection picks for your EN-L vs SL-L Dream11 fantasy team.

EN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

EN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga

Batters: Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Mal Loye

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke

Bowlers: Nuwan Kulasekara (vc), Jeevan Mendis, Jade Dernbach

EN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

EN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga, Phil Mustard

Batters: Dilshan Munaweera (c), Asela Gunaratne, Nick Compton

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chaturanga de Silva (vc), Dimitri Mascarenhas

Bowlers: Nuwan Kulasekara, Jeevan Mendis, Jade Dernbach

