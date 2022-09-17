EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 9

England Legends (EN-L) will take on West Indies Legends (WI-L) in the ninth match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 9.

England Legends began their Road Safety World Series campaign on a losing note, going down against Sri Lanka Legends by seven wickets. Their second fixture against South Africa Legends got abandoned without a ball being bowled, which allowed them to open their account in the tournament. England Legends will be under pressure against West Indies to keep their hope alive in the competition.

Meanwhile, West Indies Legends recorded a comfortable win by a margin of six wickets over Bangladesh Legends. West Indies have played all-round cricket and several players, including Krishmar Santokie, Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, and Suleiman Benn have contributed to their success so far.

EN-L vs WI-L Match Details, Match 9

The ninth match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 will be played on September 17 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-L vs WI-L, Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: September 17, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

EN-L vs WI-L Pitch Report

The surface at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is well suited to batting in the T20 format of the game. This is the second match of the season on this surface and therefore, so there will be some assistance for the pacers on this wicket.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

EN-L vs WI-L Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

England Legends: L

West Indies Legends: W

EN-L vs WI-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

England Legends Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

England Legends Probable Playing 11

Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell (c), Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, and Stuart Meaker.

West Indies Legends Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

West Indies Legends Probable Playing 11

Dwayne Smith, Dave Mohammad, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Brian Lara, William Perkins (wk), Marlon Black, Devendra Bishoo, Krishmar Santokie, Sulieman Benn, and Daren Powell.

EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Phil Mustard (1 match, 14 runs, Strike Rate: 66.66)

Phil Mustard is a pretty solid wicketkeeper choice for your EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 14 runs off 21 deliveries in the first game.

Top Batter pick

Kirk Edwards (1 match, 22 runs, Strike Rate: 115.79)

Kirk Edwards made a significant contribution with the bat in the previous game. He played a composed knock of 22 off 19 balls.

Top All-rounder pick

Dimitri Mascarenhas (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 3.00)

Dimitri Mascarenhas bowled a crucial spell in the last game where he picked up a wicket and also had a splendid economy rate of three runs in an over.

Top Bowler pick

Suleiman Benn (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.00)

Suleiman Benn is the leader of the West Indies Legends bowling unit. In the previous match, he picked up two wickets at an economy rate of five runs per over.

EN-L vs WI-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Dwayne Smith

Dwayne Smith is a wonderful all-rounder who is expected to lead proceedings for his side with the bat. He scored 51 crucial runs at a strike rate of 121.43 in the first game and could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Krishmar Santokie

Left-arm pacer Krishmar Santokie was spectacular with the ball in hand. He scalped three wickets in 2.4 overs at a magnificent economy rate of 2.63 to secure victory for West Indies.

5 Must-picks with players stats for EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Krishmar Santokie 3 wickets Suleiman Benn 2 wickets Dwayne Smith 51 runs Dave Mohammed 2 wickets Ian Bell 15 runs

EN-L vs WI-L match expert tips

Suleiman Benn showed strong form with the ball and could also prove to be a handy selection choice for your EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Side.

EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Mustard

Batters: Kirk Edwards, Ian Bell, Brian Lara

All-rounders: Krishmar Santokie, Dwayne Smith, Dmitri Mascarenhas

Bowlers: Suleiman Benn, Dave Mohammed, Stephen Parry, Devendra Bishoo

EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Mustard

Batters: Kirk Edwards, Ian Bell, Brian Lara

All-rounders: Krishmar Santokie, Dwayne Smith, Rikki Clarke

Bowlers: Suleiman Benn, Dave Mohammed, Chris Schofield, Devendra Bishoo

