EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Super League Semi-final 1

The first semi-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 has England U19 (EN-U19) taking on Afghanistan U19 (AF-U19) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday.

England have been the team to beat at the World Cup, with the likes of Jacob Bethell and Tom Prest starring for them. Their bowling attack has also come up with the goods consistently, holding England in good stead. However, they face an upbeat Afghanistan side who pulled off a stunning win over Sri Lanka in the quarter-finals. While their batting unit has blown hot and cold, the onus will be on Noor Ahmad and Izharulhaq Naveed to level the playing field against the highly-rated England side. All in all, a cracking contest beckons at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium with a place in the final on offer.

EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-U19 XI

George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, Will Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall and Josh Boyden

AF-U19 XI

Bilal Sayedi, Nangyalai Khan, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi (c), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Noor Ahmad, Abdul Hadi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Bilal Sami and Naveed Zadran

Match Details

EN-U19 vs AF-U19, U19 World Cup 2022, Super League, Semi-final 1

Date and Time: 1st February 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards in Antigua with there being some help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. Fast bowlers should get ample movement off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes. There should be some turn on offer for the spinners, but the batters should feel at ease once they get themselves in. Wickets in hand will be crucial to either side's fortunes with 250 being a good score at the venue.

Today’s EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Ishaq: Mohammad Ishaq has been fairly decent with the bat, coming up with handy contributions down the order for Afghanistan. However, he is due for a big one, and given his undeniable ability to score quick runs, Ishaq should find a spot in your EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Will Luxton: Although Will Luxton has impressed with the bat, he hasn't been called up to do the bulk of the scoring thanks to England's top-order. He is a good player of both pace and spin and has some Royal London One-Day Cup experience to fall back on, which should serve him well in this high-octane fixture.

All-rounder

Tom Prest: Tom Prest has been one of the standout performers in the U19 World Cup with a heap of runs to his name. The England captain has done well with the ball in hand too, adding some much-needed balance to the side. With Prest in fine form, he is a must-have in your EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Noor Ahmad: Noor Ahmad is one of the best bowlers in the competition, with the Afghan leggie showing why he is so highly-rated across the T20 circuit over the last few weeks. He was adjudged the man of the match in Afghanistan's win over Sri Lanka for his all-round performance, which should make him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Tom Prest (EN-U19) - 490 points

Nangyalai Khan (AF-U19) - 390 points

Jacob Bethell (EN-U19) - 464 points

Important stats for EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Suliman Safi - 190 runs in 4 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 47.50

Tom Prest - 275 runs in 4 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 91.67

Izharulhaq Naveed - 9 wickets in 4 matches in U-19 World Cup 2022, Average: 13.00

EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC U19 World Cup 2022)

EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Ishaq, W Luxton, S Safi, B Sayeedi, R Ahmed, T Prest, J Bethell, N Khan, I Naveed, N Ahmad and J Boyden

Captain: T Prest. Vice-captain: N Khan.

EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Ishaq, W Luxton, S Safi, A Noor, R Ahmed, T Prest, J Bethell, N Khan, B Sami, N Ahmad and J Boyden

Captain: J Bethell. Vice-captain: S Safi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar