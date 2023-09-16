EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia U19 tour of England, Match 2

The 2nd test match of the Australia U19 tour of England will see England Under 19 (EN-U19) squaring off against Australia Under 19 (AU-U19) at the County Ground in Nottingham on Saturday, September 16.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The last test match between these two teams resulted in Australia U19 win. England U19 will try to find a way to win today's match and level the series.

England Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Australia Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Match Details

The 2nd Test match of the Australia U19 tour of England will be played on September 16 at the County Ground in Nottingham. The game is set to take place at 3:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-U19 vs AU-U19, Test 2

Date and Time: 16 September, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Nottingham

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced and batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this pitch.

EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Form Guide

EN-U19 - L

AU-U19 - W

EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Probable Playing XI

EN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates.

Henry Rogers, Ben McKinney, Luc Benkenstein, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, Jack Carney (wk), Joshua Thomas, Daniel Hogg, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Luke Griffiths.

AU-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates.

Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Harjas Singh, Hugh Weibgen, Corey Wasley, Ryan Hicks (wk), Cameron Frendo, Rafael Macmillan, Cody Reynolds, Josh Vernon, Callum Vidler.

EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Carney

J Carney is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. L Aitken is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Dixon

B McKinney and H Dixon are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Weibgen played exceptionally well in the last series so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Konstas

J Denly and S Konstas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Frendo is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

C Vidler

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Kelly and C Vidler. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. E Jack is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EN-U19 vs AU-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

H Dixon

H Dixon will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Dixon smashed 250 runs in the last match.

S Konstas

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Konstas the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs. He smashed 104 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for EN-U19 vs AU-U19, Test 2

S Konstas

H Dixon

C Vidler

D Kelly

B McKinney

England Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

England Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Carney.

Batters: H Dixon, B McKinney, H Weibgen.

All-rounders: J Denly, C Frendo, S Konstas.

Bowlers: C Vidler, D Kelly, E Jack, F Ahmed.

England Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Carney.

Batters: H Dixon, B McKinney, H Weibgen, N Thain.

All-rounders: S Konstas.

Bowlers: C Vidler, D Kelly, E Jack, F Ahmed, H Bajwa.