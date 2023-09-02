England Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 - Dream11 Prediction - 4th Youth ODI

England Under-19 will take on Australia Under-19 in the fourth Youth ODI of the five-match series at the County Ground, Hove, Brighton on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

It has been a lop-sided series so far. England Under-19 have struggled for consistency and Australia Under-19 have dominated this series. They were in an excellent position in the first game before it was rained off. Australia Under-10 restricted England Under-19 to 151/8 in 39 overs and they were chasing 128 in 29 overs before the rain came.

In the second game, Australia Under-19 chased down 264 with ease. They won by seven wickets and 46 balls to spare. In the third match, Australia Under-19 made 242/7 in 40 overs before England Under-19 were bowled out for just 204.

Thus, this is a crucial game as England Under-19 will be looking to keep the series alive. Australia Under-19 will be favourites to make it 3-0 and clinch the series.

EN-U19 vs AU-U19, Match Details

The fourth Youth ODI of the five-match series between England Under-19 and Australia Under-19 will be played on September 2nd 2023 at County Ground, Hove, Brighton. The game is set to take place at 3 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EN-U19 vs AU-U19

Date & Time: September 2nd 2023, 3 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove, Brighton

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in Hove, Brighton is usually a good one to bat on. There could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners might get a hint of turn as well.

EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

England Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

England Under-19 Probable Playing XI: Theo Wylie, Henry Rogers, Ross Whitfield, Hamza Shaikh, Luc Benkenstein (c), Jack Carney (wk), Noah Thain, Dominic Kelly, Daniel Hogg, Farhan Ahmed, Charlie Barnard

Australia Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Australia Under-19 Probable Playing XI: Sam Konstas, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen (c), Ryan Hicks (wk), Harjas Singh, Lachlan Aitken, Raf MacMillan, Cody Reynolds, Josh Vernon, Mahli Beardman, Harkirat Bajwa

Today’s EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jack Carney (3 matches, 103 runs)

Jack Carney is in good touch with the bat. The 18-year-old wicket-keeper batter has made 103 runs in three outings. He has scores of 39 not out, 40 and 24 in this series.

Top Batter Pick

Hugh Weibgen (2 innings, 114 runs, 1 wicket)

Hugh Weibgen has been excellent with the bat. He has scored 114 runs in two innings at a strike-rate of 89.06. With the ball, he has got one wicket.

Top All-rounder Pick

Luc Benkenstein (3 matches, 40 runs)

Luc Benkenstein has got some decent starts in this series. He has mustered 40 runs so far. His List ‘A’ record is decent as well and he has made 164 runs and his leg-spin has resulted in 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.32.

Top Bowler Pick

Raf MacMillan (2 matches, 6 wickets, 24 runs)

Raf MacMillan is in excellent form with the ball. The off-spinner has returned with six wickets from two outings at an economy rate of 3.06. He has a bowling strike-rate of 15.0. He can also be handy with the bat in the lower order.

EN-U19 vs AU-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Harjas Singh (3 matches, 135 runs)

Harjas Singh has been batting solidly. The 18-year-old left-hander has aggregated 135 runs in three games and he has been dismissed twice. He is striking at 123.85 in this series.

Hamza Shaikh (3 matches, 184 runs)

Hamza Shaikh is in top form with the bat and is the leading run-getter in the series. He has amassed 184 runs in three innings which includes a couple of half-centuries. He has a strike-rate of 94.84.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Harjas Singh 135 runs in 3 matches Hamza Shaikh 184 runs in 3 matches Hugh Weibgen 114 runs & 1 wicket in 2 innings Raf MacMilllan 6 wickets in 2 matches Jack Carney 103 runs in 3 matches

EN-U19 vs AU-U19 match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and consistent top-orders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Hamza Shaikh, Harjas Singh, Hugh Weibgen, Raf MacMillan and Luc Benkenstein will be the ones to watch out for.

EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for England Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 - 4th Youth ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Jack Carney, Ryan Hicks

Batters: Hamza Shaikh, Harjas Singh, Hugh Weibgen

All-rounders: Sam Konstas, Henry Rogers, Luc Benkenstein

Bowlers: Dominic Kelly, Mahli Beardman, Raf MacMillan

EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for England Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 - 4th Youth ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Jack Carney

Batters: Hamza Shaikh, Harjas Singh, Hugh Weibgen

All-rounders: Sam Konstas, Henry Rogers, Josh Vernon, Theo Wylie

Bowlers: Dominic Kelly, Mahli Beardman, Raf MacMillan