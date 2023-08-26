EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st Youth ODI Match

England Under-19 will take on Australia Under-19 (EN-U19 vs AU-U19) in the first game of the five-match Youth ODI Series on Saturday, August 26. The Kent County Cricket Ground in New Beckenham will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report for this game.

Australia are on a roll and enter this game on the back of an impressive run of form. Their batting order has a variety of power hitters and technical batters. They also have bowlers who have proven their ability to take advantage of conditions, resulting in a well-rounded unit on the pitch.

Meanwhile, the English have lost three of their last five games and are struggling to gather momentum. They do, however, have a strong batting squad with the potential to chase down big targets and bowlers with pace and skills. Players from both departments are capable of turning the game on their own.

EN-U19 vs AU-U19, Match Details

The first game of the five-match Youth ODI Series between England Under-19 and Australia Under-19 will be played on August 26 at the Kent County Cricket Ground in New Beckenham. The game is set to take place at 3:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: England Under-19 vs Australia Under-19, Youth ODI Series.

Date & Time: August 26, 2023, 3:00 pm IST.

Venue: Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham.

EN-U19 vs AU-U19, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kent County Cricket Ground in New Beckenham is expected to be bouncy and pacey in nature, so bowlers will likely enjoy operating here. This could be a high-scoring game as scores in excess of 270 are fairly common at the venue.

EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

England Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

England Under-19 Probable Playing XI

Henry Rogers, Ben McKinney (c), Keshana Fonseka, Ross Whitfield, Jack Carney, Joshua Thomas, Henry Hurle (wk), James Langridge, Daniel Hogg, Charlie Barnard, Tazeem Chaudry Ali.

Australia Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Australia Under-19 Probable Playing XI:

Harjas Singh, Liam Blackford (wk), Hugh Weibgen, Joel Davies (c), Harry Dixon, Ethan Jamieson, William Salzmann, Charlie Anderson, Josh Vernon, Harkirat Bajwa, Callum Vidler.

EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

England U-19: W, L, W, L, L

Australia U-19: L, W, W, W, L

Today’s EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Henry Hurle

Henry Hurle has scored 57 runs in two Youth ODI games at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 126.66. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well, making him a good choice for your EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Harry Dixon

Harry Dixon has looked brilliant in this format so far, scoring valuable runs at the top of the order. He has scored 183 runs at an outstanding average of 61.00 and a strike rate of 105.17 in three Youth ODI games. That makes him a must-have in your fantasy team for this match.

All-rounders

Henry Rogers

Henry Rogers is a superb all-rounder who will bat at the top of the order and offer a different dimension with his left-arm medium-fast bowling. That makes him an excellent pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Dominic Kelly

Dominic Kelly has been a genuine wicket-taker for his side and has done an excellent job in this format. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.76 and an average of 24.71, while also scoring 43 runs in four Youth ODI games.

EN-U19 vs AU-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben McKinney

Ben McKinney has been an excellent batter for the English team, scoring 127 runs in six games at an average of 21.16 and a strike rate of 95.48. He will be one to watch in this match.

Tazeem Chaudry Ali

Tazeem Chaudry Ali can leak a few runs at times, but has the knack of picking up wickets. He has taken three wickets in as many Youth ODI games and is a good choice for your Dream11 team's vice-captaincy for this game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

William Salzmann

Josh Vernon

Ross Whitfield

Charlie Anderson

Josh Vernon

EN-U19 vs AU-U19 match expert tips 1st match

Corey Wasley, Sam Konstas, and Tom Straker are wonderful all-rounders with a proven track record in this format. Given their impressive skill set, they are expected to put in good displays in this match, making them must-haves in your Dream11 fantasy team.

EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

England U19 vs Australia U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1 (Head-to-head League)

Wicket-keeper: H Hurle

Batters: Harry Dixon, H Weibgen, Jack Carney, Ben McKinney

All-rounders: Henry Rogers, C Barnard, C Wasley

Bowlers: H Bajwa, Dominic Kelly, Tazeem Chaudry Ali

EN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

England U19 vs Australia U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2 (Grand League)

Wicket-keeper: H Hurle

Batters: Harry Dixon, H Singh, Jack Carney, Ben McKinney, k Fonseka

All-rounders: Henry Rogers, C Wasley

Bowlers: H Bajwa, C Vidler, Tazeem Chaudry Ali