×
Create
Notifications

EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22, Match 11

England will take on Canada in the U19 World Cup
England will take on Canada in the U19 World Cup
Anjishnu Roy
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 18, 2022 03:37 PM IST
Preview

England U19 will take on Canada U19 in the 11th match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday.

England have gotten off to a fantastic start to their U19 World Cup campaign. They defeated defending champions Bangladesh by seven wickets and a win here will seal their place in the knockouts.

Canada, meanwhile, began their campaign with a loss. UAE defeated them by 49 runs in their season opener and Canada are already in a must-win situation here.

EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-U19 XI

George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), William Luxton, James Rew, Alex Horton (wk), Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, James Sales, George Bell, Josh Boyden

CAN-U19 XI

Anoop Chima (wk), Jash Shah, Yasir Mahmood, Ethan Gibson, Mihir Patel (c), Gurnek Johal Singh, Kairav Sharma, Sheel Patel, Harjap Saini, Sahil Badin, Parmveer Kharoud

Match Details

EN-U19 vs CAN-U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22, Match 11

Date and Time: January 18, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be batting-friendly. There is something in it for the bowlers as well.

Today’s EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Canada U19’s wicketkeeper-batter A Chima is a great choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He scored 46 runs from 54 balls in the last match and will hope to play a big knock here too.

Batters

W Luxton will be looking for an improved batting performance in this game. He failed to make much of an impact in the previous game.

All-rounders

Canada U19 captain M Patel was fabulous in the last match against UAE U19. He missed his century by four runs and could prove to be a splendid captaincy choice for your EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 fantasy side.

J Bethell looked in good touch in the previous match against Bangladesh U19 and is a must-have player for your fantasy team. Bethell scored 44 runs in the last game.

Bowlers

J Boyden was on song in the last match and will be expected to lead his side’s bowling unit once again. He picked up a four-wicket-haul against Bangladesh.

Top 5 best players to pick in EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

J Boyden (EN-U19) – 130 points

M Patel (CAN-U19) – 116 points

K Sharma (CAN-U19) – 87 points

A Chima (CAN-U19) – 85 points

T Aspinwall (EN-U19) – 64 points

Important stats for EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

J Boyden: 4 wickets

M Patel: 96 runs

K Sharma: 43 runs and 1 wicket

A Chima: 46 runs

T Aspinwall: 2 wickets

EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1
EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Chima, W Luxton, G Thomas, Y Mahmood, M Patel, G Johal Singh, J Bethell, J Sales, J Boyden, K Sharma, T Aspinwall

Captain: J Boyden, Vice-Captain: M Patel

EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2
EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Chima, A Horton, W Luxton, G Thomas, Y Mahmood, M Patel, G Johal Singh, J Bethell, J Boyden, K Sharma, T Aspinwall

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Captain: J Bethell, Vice-Captain: K Sharma.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी