EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22, Match 11

England U19 will take on Canada U19 in the 11th match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday.

England have gotten off to a fantastic start to their U19 World Cup campaign. They defeated defending champions Bangladesh by seven wickets and a win here will seal their place in the knockouts.

Canada, meanwhile, began their campaign with a loss. UAE defeated them by 49 runs in their season opener and Canada are already in a must-win situation here.

EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-U19 XI

George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), William Luxton, James Rew, Alex Horton (wk), Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, James Sales, George Bell, Josh Boyden

CAN-U19 XI

Anoop Chima (wk), Jash Shah, Yasir Mahmood, Ethan Gibson, Mihir Patel (c), Gurnek Johal Singh, Kairav Sharma, Sheel Patel, Harjap Saini, Sahil Badin, Parmveer Kharoud

Match Details

EN-U19 vs CAN-U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22, Match 11

Date and Time: January 18, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be batting-friendly. There is something in it for the bowlers as well.

Today’s EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Canada U19’s wicketkeeper-batter A Chima is a great choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He scored 46 runs from 54 balls in the last match and will hope to play a big knock here too.

Batters

W Luxton will be looking for an improved batting performance in this game. He failed to make much of an impact in the previous game.

All-rounders

Canada U19 captain M Patel was fabulous in the last match against UAE U19. He missed his century by four runs and could prove to be a splendid captaincy choice for your EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 fantasy side.

J Bethell looked in good touch in the previous match against Bangladesh U19 and is a must-have player for your fantasy team. Bethell scored 44 runs in the last game.

Bowlers

J Boyden was on song in the last match and will be expected to lead his side’s bowling unit once again. He picked up a four-wicket-haul against Bangladesh.

Top 5 best players to pick in EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

J Boyden (EN-U19) – 130 points

M Patel (CAN-U19) – 116 points

K Sharma (CAN-U19) – 87 points

A Chima (CAN-U19) – 85 points

T Aspinwall (EN-U19) – 64 points

Important stats for EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

J Boyden: 4 wickets

M Patel: 96 runs

K Sharma: 43 runs and 1 wicket

A Chima: 46 runs

T Aspinwall: 2 wickets

EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Chima, W Luxton, G Thomas, Y Mahmood, M Patel, G Johal Singh, J Bethell, J Sales, J Boyden, K Sharma, T Aspinwall

Captain: J Boyden, Vice-Captain: M Patel

EN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Chima, A Horton, W Luxton, G Thomas, Y Mahmood, M Patel, G Johal Singh, J Bethell, J Boyden, K Sharma, T Aspinwall

Captain: J Bethell, Vice-Captain: K Sharma.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar