EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for England U19 vs Ireland U19, 2nd ODI

England U19 (EN-U19) will be up against Ireland U19 (IRE-U19) in the second ODI of the England U19 vs Ireland U19 at Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough on Wednesday, August 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the 2nd ODI.

Ireland U19 have begun the series on an exciting note. Their batters were in amazing form in the first match. Led by Scott MacBeth’s unbeaten 90, Ireland posted a commanding total of 333/5 after batting in the first innings.

England U19 had their backs against the wall and failed to make it count. Even though Keshana Fonseka played a valiant knock of 121, he couldn’t get his team close to the finishing line. Daniel Forkin ran riot with the ball as England were bundled out for just 261 and Ireland secured a 72-run win.

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Match Details, 2nd ODI

The second ODI of England U19 vs Ireland U19 will be played on August 23 at the Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough. The match is set to take place at 3.15 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19, England U19 vs Ireland U19, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: August 23, 2023, 3.15 pm IST

Venue: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough

Live Streaming and Broadcast: No telecast

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Pitch Report

The first match on this ground proved to be a high-scoring encounter. Batters are expected to find assistance on this wicket and the smaller boundaries make six-hitting easier. Fast bowlers could be key here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 333

Average second innings score: 261

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

England U19: L

Ireland U19: W

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

England U19 Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

England U19 Probable Playing 11

Henry Rogers, Travis Holland, Jack Carney (c), Keshana Fonseka, Henry Hurle, Daniel Hogg, Ross Whitfield, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Tom Giles, and Raphael Weatherall.

Ireland U19 Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Ireland U19 Probable Playing 11

Philippe le Roux (c), Macdara Cosgrave, Daniel Forkin, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Matthew Weldon, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, and Gavin Roulston.

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

R David Hunter (1 match, 47 runs, Strike Rate: 95.91)

R David Hunter will be a perfect wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He looked in great touch with the bat in the last game and amassed 47 runs in 49 balls.

Top Batter pick

G Roulston (1 match, 73 runs, Strike Rate: 87.95)

G Roulston anchored the innings extremely well and also kept rotating the strike. He slammed 73 runs for his team and his innings included five boundaries and two sixes.

Top All-rounder pick

S Macbeth (1 match, 90 runs and 1 wicket)

S Macbeth was the undisputed star with the bat for Ireland in the last game. He came to bat in the final overs and made his mark with an unbeaten knock of 90 runs in just 48 deliveries. Macbeth hit eight fours and six sixes and he even picked up a wicket after bowling five overs.

Top Bowler pick

J Neill (1 match, 77 runs and 1 wicket)

J Neill bowled well in the first ODI. He scalped a single wicket but kept things tight with an economy rate of 4.71. He was also in great touch with the bat in hand and amassed 77 runs in 99 balls.

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

K Fonseka

K Fonseka was the lone man standing for England U19 in the first ODI. Despite the strong target that they were chasing as well as the consistent loss of wickets around him, he held his ground and smacked 121 runs in 112 balls. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Team.

D Forkin

D Forkin was outstanding with the ball in hand. Having bowled all 10 overs, he picked up four wickets at a strong economy rate of 5.30. He was the catalyst behind England getting all out.

5 Must-picks with players stats for EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats K Fonseka 121 runs D Forkin 4 wickets S Macbeth 90 runs and 1 wicket J Neill 77 runs and 1 wicket G Roulston 73 runs

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 match expert tips

C McCullough can be a major X factor player for your EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Team.

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Head to Head League

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: R David Hunter

Batters: P le Roux, G Roulston, K Fonseka

All-rounders: S Macbeth, H Rogers, M Weldon, D Hogg, C McCullough

Bowlers: D Forkin, J Neill

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Grand League

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: R David Hunter, J Carney

Batters: P le Roux, G Roulston, K Fonseka

All-rounders: S Macbeth, H Rogers, C McCullough

Bowlers: D Forkin, J Neill, F Ahmed