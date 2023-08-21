England Under-19 vs Ireland Under-19 - Dream11 Prediction - 1st Youth ODI

England Under-19 will take on Ireland Under-19 in match number one of the two-match Youth ODI series at the Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough on Monday, August 21.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report for this game.

England Under-19 are back in action after six months. They are set to have a busy summer as they will face Australia Under-19 after these two Youth ODIs against Ireland Under-19. The Ben McKinney-led side will be looking to start the season strongly.

Meanwhile, Ireland Under-19 recently played a couple of games against Warwickshire Academy but lost both. Prior to that, they beat Jersey in both games of the series. They will be looking to impress as well.

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19, Match Details

The first match of the two-match Youth ODI series between England Under-19 and Ireland Under-19 will be played on August 21, 2023, at Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough. The game is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EN-U19 vs IRE-U19

Date & Time: August 21, 2023, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough

Pitch Report

The track at the Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners may get a hint of turn as well.

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

England Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

England Under-19 Probable Playing XI: Luc Benkenstein, Ben McKinney (c), Henry Hurle (wk), Jack Carney, Ross Whitfield, Noah Thain, Henry Rogers, JT Langridge, Dominic Kelly, Charlie Barnard, Eddie Jack

Ireland Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ireland Under-19 Probable Playing XI: Jordan Neill, Ryan David Hunter (wk), Gavin Roulston, Philippe le Roux (c), Scott Macbeth, Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Carson McCullough, Luke Thomson, Oliver Riley, Finn Lutton

Today’s EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ryan David Hunter

Ryan David Hunter has been batting well. The Ireland Under-19 wicket-keeper batter got scores of 37 and 37 in the two games against Warwickshire Academy recently. He struck a total of nine fours and three sixes across those two knocks.

Top Batter Pick

Ben McKinney

Ben McKinney is the captain of the England Under-19 side and he has the ability to play the big knocks. He has played five Youth ODIs and he has accumulated 102 runs. However, his record in Youth Test matches is solid and he has got 374 runs at an average of 46.75.

Top All-rounder Pick

Luc Benkenstein

Luc Benkenstein could be effective with both bat and ball. The 18-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder has played 10 games in List ‘A’ cricket. He has made 149 runs at a strike-rate of 83.24 and he has picked up 11 wickets at an economy of 5.32.

Top Bowler Pick

Jordan Neill

Jordan Neill has performed well in all the departments recently. In the two matches against Warwickshire Academy, he mustered 43 runs and also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.80.

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Dominic Kelly

Dominic Kelly has been around the England Under-19 team for a while now. The 17-year-old seamer has played four Youth ODIs and he has returned with seven wickets. He has batted twice and has got 43 runs at a strike rate of 104.87. He has also featured in six List ‘A’ games, taking five scalps at an economy of 5.40.

Scott Macbeth

Scott Macbeth has played a handful of T20 and List ‘A’ games in domestic cricket. Moreover, he has featured in nine Youth ODIs. The off-spinning all-rounder has the ability to make a significant impact with both bat and ball. Recently, he took three wickets in two games against Warwickshire Academy and also chipped in decently with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Dominic Kelly (EN-U19)

Scott Macbeth (IRE-U19)

Luc Benkenstein (EN-U19)

Jordan Neill (IRE-U19)

Ben McKinney (EN-U19)

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Henry Rogers, Luc Benkenstein, Dominic Kelly, Scott Macbeth, and Jordan Neill will be the ones to watch out for.

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for England Under-19 vs Ireland Under-19 - 1st Youth ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Ryan David Hunter

Batters: Philippe le Roux, Jack Carney, Ben McKinney

All-rounders: Henry Rogers, Scott Macbeth, Luc Benkenstein

Bowlers: JT Langridge, Jordan Neill, Dominic Kelly, Oliver Riley

EN-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for England Under-19 vs Ireland Under-19 - 1st Youth ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Ryan David Hunter, Henry Hurle

Batters: Philippe le Roux, Noah Thain, Ben McKinney

All-rounders: Scott Macbeth, Luc Benkenstein

Bowlers: Jordan Neill, Dominic Kelly, Eddie Jack, Finn Lutton