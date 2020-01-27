EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 27th, 2020

The second round of ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 will begin with a plate quarter-final match between England U-19s and Japan U-19s. The English team let the fans down with their disappointing performances in the group stage. England U-19s lost their matches against Australia U-19s and West Indies U-19s to finish at the third position in group B.

On the other hand, Japan U-19s, who are making their debut in the U-19 World Cup, lost two of their three games while the game against New Zealand U-19s produced no result. With just 1 point in 3 games, the newbies grabbed the bottom position in group A.

England U-19s will start as the overwhelming favourites to win this match and here are a few Dream11 tips for the game between EN-U19 and JPN U-19.

EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 teams

England U-19s

George Balderson (c), Kasey Aldridge, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, Jordan Cox, Scott Currie, Blake Cullen, Harry Duke (WK), Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, Jack Haynes, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Hamidullah Qadri, Sam Young.

Japan U-19s

Marcus Thurgate (C, WK), Neel Date, Max Clements, Tushar Chaturvedi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Shu Noguchi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate.

Playing 11 Updates

England U-19s

With a resounding victory over Nigeria U-19s in their ultimate group match, England U-19s are unlikely to alter their match squad for this game. George Balderson will expect his boys to repeat the performance of their last group match in the plate league quarter-final match. Sam Young will be the player to watch out for from England U-19s.

Possible XI: Young, Clark, Cox, Hill, Evison, Mousley, Duke, Goldsworthy, Balderson, Currie and Qadri.

Japan U-19s

Japan U-19s huffed and puffed against Sri Lanka U-19s but the islanders crushed them by 9 wickets. Their batsmen have not performed up to the mark in this competition so far. The likes of Neel Date and Marcus Thurgate will have to step up and deliver the goods if Japan U-19s want to leave their mark. With no better options available on the bench, the Japanese team should name the same XI.

Possible XI: Thurgate, Dobell, Fartyal, Ichiki, Date, Takahashi, Clements, Retharekar, Sahoo, Noguchi and Ashley.

Match details

England U-19s vs Japan U-19s, Plate Quarter-Final 2

27th January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The last match played at this venue was reduced to 42 overs a side due to rain hence, England U-19s will look to have a bowl first on this wicket. Japan U-19s have struggled to get going hence, the pitch conditions will not have a major impact on the match's result. The pitch at the Witrand Cricket Field has assisted the quick bowlers

EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Since Marcus Thurgate's performances have not been good, Jordan Cox will be the best option for the wicket-keeper's role in the Dream11 team. He can accumulate the points with some caught behind dismissals behind the wicket.

Batsmen: George Hill stole the show with the ball against Nigeria U-19s. Although he is a primary batsman, he will contribute points in both the departments. None of the Japanese batsmen could touch double digits in their previous outing however, Shu Noguchi has shown some promise. Sam Young, being the opener of England U-19s, is an automatic pick while Dan Mousley will be a good option if England bat first.

All-rounders: George Balderson and Lewis Goldsworthy will have the highest points scoring potential in this match. Both the all-rounders can pile up a mountain of points if England U-19s bat first. If the English team bowls first, it would be a safe option to have one of the two players in the Dream11 side. From Japan U-19s, Neel Date is the best option available among the all-rounders.

Bowlers: After his consistent performances in the U-19 World Cup 2020, Hamidullah Qadri will be the most popular pick among the Dream11 team owners. Expect him to run through the opposition batting lineup once again. Kento Ota-Dobell is the best bowler of Japan U-19s whereas, for the second bowler's role, the Dream11 team owners can pick any player from the Asian team.

Captain: Hamidullah Qadri is the front-runner for the captaincy position if England U-19s bowl first. If the English side bats first, Sam Young will be the best bet for the captain's role. For the vice-captain's role, the Dream11 team owners can opt for either George Balderson or Lewis Goldsworthy.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Jordan Cox, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Sam Young, Shu Noguchi, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Balderson, Neel Date, Hamidullah Qadri, Kento Ota-Dobell, Sora Ichiki.

Captain: Hamidullah Qadri, Vice-Captain: George Balderson

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Marcus Thurgate, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Sam Young, Shu Noguchi, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Balderson, Neel Date, Hamidullah Qadri, Kento Ota-Dobell, Scott Currie

Captain: Sam Young, Vice-Captain: Lewis Goldsworthy