EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Youth Test

England U-19 will take on Sri Lanka U-19 in the first youth Test match of the Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England 2022 at the County Ground in Chelmsford, England on Sunday, August 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EN-U-19 vs SL-U-19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, fantasy tips, and the pitch report for the first youth Test match.

England have the strongest squad, with players like Ben Parker and Tom Aspinwall among their ranks. Although they have not had the best of outings in their previous two matches against Bangladesh, losing by three to eight wickets, they will look to start fresh in the first test.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have not been in the best of form in recent years and would like to get back on track. England will have the advantage going into the game, given that they are playing at home.

Match Details, 1st Youth Test match

The first youth Test of the Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England will be played on August 21 at the County Ground in Chelmsford, England and is scheduled to start on 03:30 pm IST.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19, 1st match

Date and Time: August 21 2022, 03:30 pm

Venue: County Ground in Chelmsford, England

Live Streaming: Fancode

Exclusive Broadcaster: Fancode

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 pitch report for 1st Youth Test match

Batters are expected to have an edge over bowlers on this surface, as the wicket is expected to be skiddy. Bowlers have also impressed on this track, especially in the second innings, and that trend is expected to continue in this game.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 307

Average 2nd innings score: 291

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

England: LLWWL

Sri Lanka: DDWWL

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Probable Playing 11s for today’s Youth Test match

England U-19 Probable Playing 11

Tom Aspinwall, Benjamin Cliff, Ben Parker, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Ross Whitfield, Harry Singh, Matthew Hurst, Tommy Boorman, Alex Horton (wk), George Bell.

Sri Lanka U-19 Probable Playing 11

Anjala Bandra (wk), Sadisha Rajapaksa, Shavon Daniel, Raveen De-Silva, Malsha Tharupathi, Asitha Wanninayake, Caniston Gunartnam, Vinuja Ranpul, Dulaj Samuditha, Traveen Mathews, Wanuja Sahan.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alex Horton (222 runs in 13 matches, Strike-Rate: 24.66)

He bats in the top order and is expected to play a key role in the game. He has scored 222 runs at an average of 24.66 in 13 games in his career so far. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Sadisha Rajapaksa (14 matches, 268 runs, Average: 20.61)

Rajapaksa is a very talented and technically sound batter. He has scored 268 runs at a strike rate of 63.50 in 14 games. He could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Malsha Tharupathi

Malsha could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball, and is Sri Lanka's best all-rounder. He is also decent with his leg spin, making him a must-have in your EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tom Aspinwall (16 wickets and 83 runs in 14 matches, Average: 21.43)

Aspinwall is one of the frontline bowlers for his team. He has picked up 16 wickets at an average of 21.43 in 14 matches and has also proved to be a useful batter in the lower order. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Tom Aspinwall

Aspinwall has been in excellent form in recent weeks, taking wickets at regular intervals. He has also scored crucial runs in the lower order. With form on his side and the format suiting him, he is a good option for captaincy in your Dream11 fantasy team.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 match expert tips 1st Youth Test

Traveen Mathews as captain of your EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 team could be the best option, given his ability to provide a breakthrough when needed. Picking Mathews as captain could be a game changer in the EN-U19 vs Sl-U19 D11 match.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st Youth Test, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Horton, Anjala Bandra

Batters: Sadisha Rajapaksa, Shavon Daniel, Ben Mckinney

All-Rounders: Malsha Tharupathi, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly

Bowlers: Vinuja Ranpul, Traveen Mathews, Tom Aspinwall

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st Youth Test, Grand League

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2 for Youth Test match.

Wicketkeeper: Alex Horton

Batters: Sadisha Rajapaksa, Shavon Daniel, Ben Mckinney

All-Rounders: Malsha Tharupathi, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly

Bowlers: Vinuja Ranpul, Traveen Mathews, Tom Aspinwall, Ben Parker

