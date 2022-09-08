EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd Youth ODI

England Under-19 (EN-U19) will take on Sri Lanka Under-19 (SL-U19) in the second Youth ODI of the three-match series at the County Ground in New Road, Worcester, on Thursday, September 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction.

After losing the two-match Youth Test series, England Under-19 bounced back strongly to win the first Youth ODI against Sri Lanka Under-19. The visitors posted 248/9 in 48 overs, but the rain forced the game to be reduced to 24-overs-a-side, and England Under-19s’ target was set at 172. They chased it down with five balls and three wickets in hand.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Match Details, 2nd Youth ODI

The second Youth ODI of the three-match series between England Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 will be played on September 8 at the County Ground in New Road, Worcester. The game is set to take place at 3 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19, 2nd Youth ODI

Date & Time: 8th September 2022, 3 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, New Road, Worcester

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in New Road, Worcester, is likely to be a decent one to bat on. Sri Lanka Under-19 posted 248 in 48 overs while batting first in the first Youth ODI, with England Under-19 chasing down the revised 172-run target inside 24 overs. Another good batting track is likely to be in store for today's game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

England Under-19s team/injury news.

No major injury concerns.

England Under-19s Probable Playing XI:

George Thomas, Ben McKinney (c), Alex Horton (wk), Ross Whitfield, Matthew Hurst, Danial Ibrahim, Joseph Eckland, Jamal Richards, Thomas Aspinwall, Dominic Kelly, Fateh Singh.

Sri Lanka Under-19s team/injury news.

No major injury concerns.

Sri Lanka Under-19s Probable Playing XI:

Hasitha Amarasinghe, Abisheak Liyanaarachchi, Shevon Daniel, Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva (c), Anjala Bandara (wk), Malsha Tharupathi, Duvindu Ranatunga, Treveen Mathew, Sahan Mihira, Dulaj Samuditha.

Today’s EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alex Horton (1 match, 49 runs)

Alex Horton was the top-scorer for EN-U19 in the last game, smacking 49 off just 37 balls after walking out to bat at No. 3. His knock was studded with four fours and two sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Abisheak Liyanaarachchi (1 match, 33 runs)

Abisheak Liyanaarachchi looked in good touch with the bat in the first Youth ODI. The SL-U19 opening batter scored 33 runs and will be key to his side's fortunes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shevon Daniel (1 match, 54 runs)

Shevon Daniel was SL-U19's top run-scorer in the last game with 54 runs with the help of five fours and one six. He can also contribute with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Thomas Aspinwall (1 match, 2 wickets)

Thomas Aspinwall bowled a magnificent spell in the first game of the series, returning with figures of 2/24 from nine overs. He bowled a couple of maiden overs as well.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Danial Ibrahim (1 match, 32 runs, 2 wickets)

Danial Ibrahim made a huge impact in the first Youth ODI. He picked up two wickets before smashing 32 off 21 balls to help EN-U19 chase down 172 in 24 overs.

Raveen de Silva (1 match, 19 runs, 2 wickets)

Raveen de Silva looked excellent with both the bat and ball in the last game. The SL-U19 skipper scored a 22-ball 19 and also took a couple of wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Raveen de Silva 19 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Danial Ibrahim 32 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Thomas Aspinwall 2 wickets in 1 match Alex Horton 49 runs in 1 match Shevon Daniel 54 runs in 1 match

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 match expert tips

There are some top-quality all-rounders on both sides - Raveen de Silva and Shevon Daniel for SL-U19 and Danial Ibrahim and Fateh Singh for EN-U19. They will be crucial captaincy picks for the second EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Youth ODI.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Horton

Batters: Abisheak Liyanaarachchi, Ben McKinney, Ross Whitfield

All-rounders: Shevon Daniel, Raveen de Silva (vc), Danial Ibrahim (c), Fateh Singh

Bowlers: Thomas Aspinwall, Treveen Mathew, Duvindu Ranatunga

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Horton, Anjala Bandara

Batters: Abisheak Liyanaarachchi, Matthew Hurst, Ross Whitfield

All-rounders: Raveen de Silva, Shevon Daniel (vc), Danial Ibrahim

Bowlers: Thomas Aspinwall (c), Dominic Kelly, Duvindu Ranatunga

