EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd Youth ODI

England Under-19 (EN-U19) will take on Sri Lanka Under-19 (SL-U19) in the third Youth ODI of the three-match series at the County Ground in New Road, Worcester, on Thursday, September 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction.

England Under-19 lost the Youth Test series, but have bounced back really well to win the ODI series with a game to spare. Sri Lanka Under-19 have batted first in both encounters and fared well. But England Under-19s have hunted down the targets to record wins via the D/L method.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Match Details, 3rd Youth ODI

The third Youth ODI of the three-match series between England Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 will be played on September 10 at the County Ground in New Road, Worcester. The game is set to take place at 3 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19, 3rd Youth ODI

Date & Time: September 10th 2022, 3 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, New Road, Worcester

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in New Road, Worcester, generally favors the batters. Although rain affected the first two matches, the run rate was over six runs per over from both teams. England Under-19 have won the games by chasing.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

England Under-19 team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

England Under-19s Probable playing XI: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell (c), Alex Horton (wk), Ross Whitfield, Danial Ibrahim, Joseph Eckland, Jamal Richards, Thomas Aspinwall, Dominic Kelly, Fateh Singh, Mitchell Killeen.

Sri Lanka Under-19 team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Sri Lanka Under-19s Probable Playing XI: Hasitha Amarasinghe, Abisheak Liyanaarachchi, Shevon Daniel, Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva (c), Anjala Bandara (wk), Malsha Tharupathi, Wanuja Sahan, Duvindu Ranatunga, Treveen Mathew, Caniston Gunaratnam.

Today’s EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alex Horton (2 matches, 51 runs, 5 catches)

Alex Horton has accumulated 51 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 113.33. He has also taken five catches so far.

Top Batter Pick

George Thomas (2 matches, 114 runs)

George Thomas has amassed 114 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 108.57 with the help of nine fours and five sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shevon Daniel (2 matches, 60 runs, 1 wicket)

Shevon Daniel has looked in solid touch with both the bat and ball. He has scored 60 runs, including a fifty. On the bowling front, he has chipped in with one wicket.

Top Bowler Pick

Thomas Aspinwall (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Thomas Aspinwall has taken four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 4.25. He averages 17 and strikes once every 24 deliveries.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Jacob Bethell (1 match, 28 runs, 1 wicket)

Jacob Bethell played the second game of the series and was excellent with both the bat and ball. He smashed a 14-ball 28 with the aid of three fours and two sixes. He also returned with figures of 1/32 from six overs.

Raveen de Silva (2 matches, 21 runs, 2 wickets)

Raveen de Silva has scored 21 runs and picked up two wickets in the series so far. He will be keen to add to his tally today.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jacob Bethell 28 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match George Thomas 114 runs in 2 matches Thomas Aspinwall 4 wickets in 2 matches Treveen Mathew 2 wickets in 2 matches Shevon Daniel 60 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 match expert tips

There are some top-quality all-rounders on both sides - Raveen de Silva and Shevon Daniel for SL-U19 and Danial Ibrahim and Jacob Bethell for EN-U19. Moreover, the two premier pacers on either side - Thomas Aspinwall and Treveen Mathews - have been excellent and could be crucial picks in the third EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Youth ODI.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Horton

Batters: George Thomas (c), Abisheak Liyanaarachchi, Hasitha Amarasinghe

All-rounders: Raveen de Silva (vc), Shevon Daniel, Jacob Bethell, Fateh Singh

Bowlers: Thomas Aspinwall, Treveen Mathew, Dominic Kelly

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Horton

Batters: George Thomas, Ranuda Somarathne, Ross Whitfield

All-rounders: Raveen de Silva, Shevon Daniel, Jacob Bethell (c), Daniel Ibrahim

Bowlers: Thomas Aspinwall (vc), Treveen Mathew, Duvindu Ranatunga

