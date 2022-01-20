EN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Match 16

England will take on United Arab Emirates in the 16th match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 at the Warner Park Stadium in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Thursday.

The English team began their campaign with a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh. They then beat Canada by 106 runs in their next game. They're currently leading the Group-A points table. Their bowlers have done their job well, having taken ten wickets of the opposing team each game.

Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates have only played one match so far, which they won by 49 runs.

EN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Probable Playing XIs

EN-U19 XI

George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, Will Luxton, George Bell, Alex Horton, James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, Joshua Boyden.

UAE-U19 XI

Aryansh Sharma, Kai Smith, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (c), Punya Mehra, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Afzal Khan, Adithya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Vijaya Raghavan.

Match Details

Match: EN-U19 vs UAE-U19 U19 World Cup 2022, Match 16.

Date and Time: 20th January 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park Stadium, Basseterre St Kitts.

Pitch Report

Batting is expected to be easy on this surface. Bowlers should have a chance as well. Anything above 260 runs could be a par-score on this track.

Today’s EN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

James Rew: The keeper-batter has scored 55 runs in his two games so far, doing so with a good strike rate. He is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

George Thomas: George has impressed with his batting exploits at the top of the order. He scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 81.25 against Canada in his last game. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Tom Prest: Prest could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball. He has been one of England's most consistent performers, making him a must-have in your EN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Joshua Boyden: Boyden has been in great form with the ball for England. He picked up four wickets in his last outing with Canada. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in EN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 prediction team

James Sales (EN-U19) – 85 points.

Aayan Khan (UAE-U19) – 71 points.

Tom Aspinwall (EN-U19) – 70 points.

Key stats for EN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Jacob Bethell - 359 runs and ten wickets in his last 12 games; Batting Average: 29.91.

Nilansh Keswani – 91 runs and nine wickets in his last seven games; Bowling Average: 13.8.

George Bell - 195 runs in his last ten games; Batting Average: 27.85.

EN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Rew, Alishan Sharafu, Ali Naseer, George Thomas, Nilansh Keswani, Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, James Sales, Jash Giyanani, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

Captain: Tom Prest. Vice-captain: Jacob Bethell.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Rew, Alishan Sharafu, Punya Mehra, George Thomas, Nilansh Keswani, Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, James Sales, Adithya Shetty, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

Captain: Tom Prest. Vice-captain: Alishan Sharafu.

Edited by Bhargav