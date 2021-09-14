EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Youth ODI, Fifth Match

England U19 will take on West Indies U19 in the fifth match of the Youth ODI series at the Polo Farm Sports Club in Canterbury on Tuesday.

England have taken a 3-1 lead in the series and winning this match would seal the deal for them. They defeated West Indies U19 by 166 runs in the previous game and are favorites to win this contest too. West Indies, on the other hand, will be fighting to stay alive in the series.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-U19 XI

Jacob Bethell, George Thomas, Tom Prest (C), James Rew (WK), George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, James Coles, Tom Aspinwall, Archie Lenham, Sonny Baker, Joshua Boyden

WI-U19 XI

Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (C), Rivaldo Clarke (WK), Giovonte Depeiza, Sion Hackett, Onaje Amory, Justin Jagessar, Nathan Edward, Johann Layne, Vasant Singh

Match Details

EN-U19 vs WI-U19, Fifth Match, Youth ODI

Date and Time: 14th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Polo Farm Sports Club, Canterbury

Pitch Report

The last two matches have shown that the surface is balanced and provides good competition between bat and ball. Batters will struggle to score runs in the second half of the game.

Today’s EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Rew could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

Teddy Bishop is a reliable batter who can play big shots with ease and look for boundaries. He has scored 251 runs in four matches of this series.

Tom Prest has done a wonderful job with both the bat as well as the ball. He can be considered as the captaincy choice to your EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Side. Prest has scored 33 runs and picked up nine wickets.

All-rounders

Jacob Bethell is an incredible all-rounder and should also be considered among the multiplier choices of EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Side. In just four matches, he has scored 169 runs and scalped six wickets

Tom Aspinwall has scored 51 runs and taken four wickets. He could prove to be a game-changer.

Bowlers

S Baker is expected to lead the line for his side. He has picked up five wickets from three matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Jacob Bethell (EN-U19) – 423 points

Tom Prest (EN-U19) – 357 points

Teddy Bishop (WI-U19) – 312 points

Tom Aspinwall (EN-U19) – 206 points

Sonny Baker (EN-U19) – 184 points

Important stats for EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Jacob Bethell – 169 runs and 6 wickets

Tom Prest – 33 runs and 9 wickets

Teddy Bishop – 251 runs

Tom Aspinwall – 51 runs and 4 wickets

Sonny Baker – 5 wickets

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Rew, R Clarke, T Prest, T Bishop, R Ahmed, J Bethell, T Aspinwall, O Amory, S Baker, N Edward, A Lenham

Captain: J Bethell, Vice-Captain: T Prest

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Rew, R Clarke, T Prest, T Bishop, R Ahmed, J Bethell, T Aspinwall, G Depeiza, S Baker, N Edward, A Lenham

Also Read

Captain: T Bishop, Vice-Captain: T Aspinwall

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava