EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Youth ODI, Fifth Match

England U19 will take on West Indies U19 in the fifth match of the Youth ODI series at the Polo Farm Sports Club in Canterbury on Tuesday.
England have taken a 3-1 lead in the series and winning this match would seal the deal for them. They defeated West Indies U19 by 166 runs in the previous game and are favorites to win this contest too. West Indies, on the other hand, will be fighting to stay alive in the series.
EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today
EN-U19 XI
Jacob Bethell, George Thomas, Tom Prest (C), James Rew (WK), George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, James Coles, Tom Aspinwall, Archie Lenham, Sonny Baker, Joshua Boyden
WI-U19 XI
Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (C), Rivaldo Clarke (WK), Giovonte Depeiza, Sion Hackett, Onaje Amory, Justin Jagessar, Nathan Edward, Johann Layne, Vasant Singh
Match Details
EN-U19 vs WI-U19, Fifth Match, Youth ODI
Date and Time: 14th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST
Venue: Polo Farm Sports Club, Canterbury
Pitch Report
The last two matches have shown that the surface is balanced and provides good competition between bat and ball. Batters will struggle to score runs in the second half of the game.
Today’s EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
J Rew could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.
Batters
Teddy Bishop is a reliable batter who can play big shots with ease and look for boundaries. He has scored 251 runs in four matches of this series.
Tom Prest has done a wonderful job with both the bat as well as the ball. He can be considered as the captaincy choice to your EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Side. Prest has scored 33 runs and picked up nine wickets.
All-rounders
Jacob Bethell is an incredible all-rounder and should also be considered among the multiplier choices of EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Side. In just four matches, he has scored 169 runs and scalped six wickets
Tom Aspinwall has scored 51 runs and taken four wickets. He could prove to be a game-changer.
Bowlers
S Baker is expected to lead the line for his side. He has picked up five wickets from three matches so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 prediction team
Jacob Bethell (EN-U19) – 423 points
Tom Prest (EN-U19) – 357 points
Teddy Bishop (WI-U19) – 312 points
Tom Aspinwall (EN-U19) – 206 points
Sonny Baker (EN-U19) – 184 points
Important stats for EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 prediction team
Jacob Bethell – 169 runs and 6 wickets
Tom Prest – 33 runs and 9 wickets
Teddy Bishop – 251 runs
Tom Aspinwall – 51 runs and 4 wickets
Sonny Baker – 5 wickets
EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Rew, R Clarke, T Prest, T Bishop, R Ahmed, J Bethell, T Aspinwall, O Amory, S Baker, N Edward, A Lenham
Captain: J Bethell, Vice-Captain: T Prest
Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Rew, R Clarke, T Prest, T Bishop, R Ahmed, J Bethell, T Aspinwall, G Depeiza, S Baker, N Edward, A Lenham
Captain: T Bishop, Vice-Captain: T Aspinwall