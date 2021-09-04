EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Youth ODI, First Match

England U19 will take on West Indies U19 in the First Match of the Youth ODI series at the County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on Saturday.

The Under-19 sides of both the nations haven’t played competitive cricket in a long while and this series could prove to be a pretty competitive affair. With the U19 World Cup set to be held next year, players from both camps would want to impress selectors and this series is a golden opportunity for them to make their mark.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-U19 XI

Tom Prest, James Sales, Rehan Ahmed, George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Aspinwall, Alex Horton, James Coles, Archie Lenham, Rehan Ahmed, Josh Boyden

WI-U19 XI

Teddy Bishop, Anderson Amurdan, Justin Jagessar, Ackeem Auguste, Giovonte Depeiza, Onaje Amory, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Nathan Edward, Andel Gordon, Vasant Singh, Matthew Nandu

Match Details

EN-U19 vs WI-U19, First Match, Youth ODI

Date and Time: 4th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Beckenham

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be a batting paradise. High scores won’t be a surprise here and the bowlers need to be at their best to restrict the flow of runs.

Today’s EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Horton could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

Tom Prest is a reliable batsman who can play big shots and look for boundaries. In six T20 matches, Prest has scored 135 runs at a strike rate of nearly 116.

All-rounders

J Bethell is an incredible all-rounder and should be considered among the captaincy choices of EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Side. The 17-year-old is a left-handed batsman and bowls left-arm spin as well

G Depeiza will be the player to watch out for from the West Indies camp. He is capable of changing the course of a match almost single-handedly.

Bowlers

M Clarke will be expected to lead the line for his side with the ball.

Top 5 best players to pick in EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 prediction team

J Bethell (EN-U19)

G Depeiza (WI-U19)

A Auguste (WI-U19)

T Prest (EN-U19)

J Coles (EN-U19)

Important stats for EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 prediction team

J Bethell – 12 runs in three T20s

T Prest – 135 runs in six T20s

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Horton, A Amurdan, T Prest, T Bishop, A Auguste, G Depeiza, J Bethell, J Coles, S Hackett, M Clarke, R Ahmed

Captain: J Bethell, Vice-Captain: G Depeiza

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Horton, T Prest, T Bishop, A Auguste, G Depeiza, J Bethell, J Coles, S Hackett, M Clarke, R Ahmed, A Lenham

Captain: A Auguste, Vice-Captain: J Coles

Edited by Diptanil Roy