EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Youth ODI, First Match

The County Cricket Ground in Beckenham
Anjishnu Roy
ANALYST
Modified Sep 04, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Preview

England U19 will take on West Indies U19 in the First Match of the Youth ODI series at the County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on Saturday.

The Under-19 sides of both the nations haven’t played competitive cricket in a long while and this series could prove to be a pretty competitive affair. With the U19 World Cup set to be held next year, players from both camps would want to impress selectors and this series is a golden opportunity for them to make their mark.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-U19 XI

Tom Prest, James Sales, Rehan Ahmed, George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Aspinwall, Alex Horton, James Coles, Archie Lenham, Rehan Ahmed, Josh Boyden

WI-U19 XI

Teddy Bishop, Anderson Amurdan, Justin Jagessar, Ackeem Auguste, Giovonte Depeiza, Onaje Amory, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Nathan Edward, Andel Gordon, Vasant Singh, Matthew Nandu

Match Details

EN-U19 vs WI-U19, First Match, Youth ODI

Date and Time: 4th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Beckenham

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be a batting paradise. High scores won’t be a surprise here and the bowlers need to be at their best to restrict the flow of runs.

Today’s EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Horton could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

Tom Prest is a reliable batsman who can play big shots and look for boundaries. In six T20 matches, Prest has scored 135 runs at a strike rate of nearly 116.

All-rounders

J Bethell is an incredible all-rounder and should be considered among the captaincy choices of EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Side. The 17-year-old is a left-handed batsman and bowls left-arm spin as well

G Depeiza will be the player to watch out for from the West Indies camp. He is capable of changing the course of a match almost single-handedly.

Bowlers

M Clarke will be expected to lead the line for his side with the ball.

Top 5 best players to pick in EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 prediction team

J Bethell (EN-U19)

G Depeiza (WI-U19)

A Auguste (WI-U19)

T Prest (EN-U19)

J Coles (EN-U19)

Important stats for EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 prediction team

J Bethell – 12 runs in three T20s

T Prest – 135 runs in six T20s

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Horton, A Amurdan, T Prest, T Bishop, A Auguste, G Depeiza, J Bethell, J Coles, S Hackett, M Clarke, R Ahmed

Captain: J Bethell, Vice-Captain: G Depeiza

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Horton, T Prest, T Bishop, A Auguste, G Depeiza, J Bethell, J Coles, S Hackett, M Clarke, R Ahmed, A Lenham

Captain: A Auguste, Vice-Captain: J Coles

Edited by Diptanil Roy
