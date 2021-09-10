EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Youth ODI, Fourth Match

England U19 will take on West Indies U19 in the Fourth Match of the Youth ODI series at the Polo Farm Sports Club in Canterbury on Friday.

Having won the toss in the third ODI, England U19 elected to bat first. They could only manage 239 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Teddy Bishop scored a century as West Indies U19 got to the target within the 47th over. England U19 currently lead the series 2-1 and will look to take an unassailable lead with a win in this match.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-U19 XI

Tom Prest (c), George Thomas, William Luxton, Jacob Bethell, George Bell, James Coles, Alex Horton (wk), Tom Aspinwall, Archie Lenham, Nathan Barnwell, Harry Petrie

WI-U19 XI

Anderson Amurdan, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (c), Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Onaje Amory, Justin Jagessar, Nathan Edward, Johann Layne

Match Details

EN-U19 vs WI-U19, Fourth Match, Youth ODI

Date and Time: 10th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Polo Farm Sports Club, Canterbury

Pitch Report

The last two matches have shown that the surface is balanced and provides good competition between bat and ball. Batsmen will struggle to score runs in the second half of the game.

Today’s EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Horton could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. He has scored 80 runs in three matches so far.

Batters

Teddy Bishop is a reliable batsman who can play big shots and look for boundaries. He has scored 245 runs in three matches this series.

All-rounders

Tom Prest is an incredible all-rounder and should be considered among the captaincy choices of EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Side. In just three matches, he has scored 29 runs and has picked up eight wickets.

Jacob Bethell will be another player to watch out for in this match. He is capable of changing the course of a match almost single-handedly. Bethell has scored 102 runs and scalped four wickets.

Bowlers

A Mahase will be expected to lead the line for his side. He has picked up four wickets from the first three matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Teddy Bishop (WI-U19) – 306 points

Tom Prest (EN-U19) – 292 points

Jacob Bethell (EN-U19) – 275 points

Anderson Mahase (WI-U19) – 185 points

Alex Horton (EN-U19) – 176 points

Important stats for EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Teddy Bishop – 245 runs

Tom Prest – 29 runs and 8 wickets

Jacob Bethell – 102 runs and 4 wickets

Anderson Mahase – 4 wickets

Alex Horton – 80 runs

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Horton, Teddy Bishop, Tom Aspinwall, Anderson Amurdan, George Bell, Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, Onaje Amory, Anderson Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Nathan Barnwell

Captain: T Prest, Vice-Captain: J Bethell

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Horton, Teddy Bishop, Tom Aspinwall, Anderson Amurdan, Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, Onaje Amory, Anderson Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Nathan Barnwell, Archie Lenham

Captain: Teddy Bishop, Vice-Captain: Anderson Mahase

Edited by Diptanil Roy