EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Youth ODI

The second Youth ODI between England U-19 (EN-U19) and West Indies U-19 (WI-U19) is set to take place at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on Monday.

The young English stars came up with a stunning performance in the previous game, with the likes of Tom Prest and James Rew starring with the ball and bat respectively. Although they are hot favorites heading into the game, England will be wary of a wounded West Indies U-19 side who will be looking to level the series in Kent.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-U19 XI

Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell (c), Will Luxton, James Rew, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton, Tom Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, Sonny Baker and Josh Boyden

WI-U19 XI

Anderson Amurdan, Matt Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (c), Rivaldo Clarke, Gio Depeiza, Justin Beckford, Anderson Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Andel Gordon and Isai Thorne

Match Details

EN-U19 vs WI-U19, Second Match, Youth ODI

Date and Time: 6th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Beckenham

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game beckons at the Kent County Cricket Ground with help on offer for the bowlers as well. Although the new ball should do a bit, the batsmen will look to attack the bowling from the word go. As the match progresses, the spinners will play a major role, given this is a used track. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260-270 being par at the venue.

Today’s EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

James Rew: Young James Rew had a decent outing in the previous Youth ODI with his explosiveness in the middle overs serving England well. With his wicketkeeping skills also adding up, Rew is one to watch out for in this game and in the future.

Batter

Ackeem Auguste: Windies captain Ackeem Auguste couldn't fire in the previous game, but for those who followed VPL T10 2021 would be aware of his batting prowess. Known for his quick starts in the top order, Auguste is due for a big knock at the Kent County Ground.

All-rounder

Jacob Bethell: England captain Jacob Bethell has improved in leaps and bounds over the last few months, courtesy of his stint with Warwickshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021. Apart from his bowling ability, Bethell is also a capable opener who is in decent form heading into this game, making him a must-have in your EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Isai Thorne: Windies pacer Isai Thorne was the best of the lot for the away side in the previous game, picking up three wickets. His ability to hurry batsmen with his pace is critical for West Indies. Thorne should ideally pick up a wicket or two in today's game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Rehan Ahmed (EN-U19) - 107 points

Isai Thorne (WI-U19) - 76 points

Tom Prest (EN-U19) - 181 points

Important stats for EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Jacob Bethell – 69(73) in the previous Youth ODI

Tom Prest – 14(15) and 5/18 in the previous Youth ODI

Isai Thorne - 3/51 in 10 overs in the previous Youth ODI

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Rew, M Nandu, T Prest, A Auguste, J Bethell, R Ahmed, G Depeiza, A Gordon, F Singh, M Clarke and I Thorne

Captain: T Prest. Vice-captain: R Ahmed

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Rew, T Bishop, T Prest, A Auguste, J Bethell, R Ahmed, W Luxton, A Gordon, S Baker, M Clarke and I Thorne

Captain: T Prest. Vice-captain: A Auguste

Edited by Samya Majumdar