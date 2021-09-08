EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Youth ODI, Third Match

England U19 will take on West Indies U19 in the Third Match of the Youth ODI series at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on Wednesday.

England U19 got the better of West Indies U19 in the second ODI of the series. They are now 2-0 up in the series and would want to win this match in order to take a comfortable lead. Meanwhile, West Indies U19 will be under pressure to perform. They still have four matches in hand to make a difference.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-U19 XI

Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell (c), William Luxton, James Rew, Rehan Ahmed, George Thomas, Alex Horton (wk), Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell

WI-U19 XI

Anderson Amurdan, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (c), Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne, Andel Gordon, Onaje Amory

Match Details

EN-U19 vs WI-U19, Third Match, Youth ODI

Date and Time: 8th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Beckenham

Pitch Report

The last two matches have shown that the surface is balanced and provides good competition between bat and ball. Batsmen will struggle to score runs in the second half of the game.

Today’s EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Horton could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. He has scored 59 runs in the two matches so far.

Batters

Teddy Bishop is a reliable batsman who can play big shots and look for boundaries. He has scored 112 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 89.6.

All-rounders

Tom Prest is an incredible all-rounder and should be considered among the captaincy choices of EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Side. In just two matches, he has scored 25 runs and has collected eight wickets!

Jacob Bethell will be another player to watch out for in this match. He is capable of changing the course of a match almost single-handedly. Bethell has scored 89 runs and scalped three wickets.

Bowlers

Isai Thorne is expected to lead the line for his side. He has picked up six wickets from the first two matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Tom Prest (EN-U19) – 283 points

Jacob Bethell (EN-U19) – 217 points

Isai Thorne (WI-U19) – 179 points

James Rew (EN-U19) – 156 points

Teddy Bishop (WI-U19) – 139 points

Important stats for EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Tom Prest – 25 runs and 8 wickets

Jacob Bethell – 89 runs and 3 wickets

Isai Thorne – 11 runs and 6 wickets

James Rew – 122 runs

Teddy Bishop – 112 runs

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Rew, A Horton, T Bishop, A Amurdan, M Nandu, T Prest, J Bethell, R Ahmed, I Thorne, F Singh, A Mahase

Captain: T Prest, Vice-Captain: J Bethell

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Rew, T Bishop, A Amurdan, M Nandu, T Prest, J Bethell, R Ahmed, A Gordon, I Thorne, F Singh, A Mahase

Captain: Isai Thorne, Vice-Captain: Teddy Bishop

Edited by Diptanil Roy