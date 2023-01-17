EN-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 15

The England Women Under 19 (EN-W U19) will take on Pakistan Women Under 19 (PA-W U19) in the 15th match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, January 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the EN-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

The English team is in great form. They decimated Zimbabwe in their opening clash of the tournament. England scored 199 runs and then bundled out Zimbabwe for just 25 runs to win the match by a mammoth margin. They currently sit pretty at the top of the table for Group B of the competition with a net run rate of +8.700

Pakistan are also coming into the match with a win under their belt. In their first match, they defeated Rwanda by eight wickets. They will be looking to put up a strong showing and try to pull out two points from this match, confirming their berth in the next round in the process.

EN-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Match Details

The 15th match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 17 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 5.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-W U19 vs PA-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 15

Date and Time: January 17, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

EN-W U19 vs PA-W U19, Pitch Report

The pitch at Senwes Park has looked good for batting. Batters, who can play through the line, can expect to get maximum value for their shots.

Last two matches on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 1

Average score batting first: 153

Average score batting second: 67

EN-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Form Guide

EN-W U19: W

PA-W U19: W

EN-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Probable Playing XI

EN-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

EN-W U19 Playing XI

Grace Scrivens, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Josie Groves, Sophia Smale, Lizzie Scott, Ellie Anderson, and Maddie Ward.

PA-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

PA-W U19 Playing XI

Shawaal Zulfiqa, Eyman Fatima, Warda Yousaf, Syeda Aroob Shah, Rida Aslam, Zamina Tahir (wk), Aliza Khan, Laiba Nasir, Anosha Nasir, Zaib-un-Nisa, and Areesha Noor.

EN-W U19 vs PA-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zamina Tahir

Zamina Tahir is the best choice for the wicketkeeper in this match. She will bat in the middle order for Pakistan and there is a chance that she will have to play a crucial role with the bat for her team.

Batter

Niamh Holland

Niamh Holland bats in the top order for England. She played a good aggressive knock in the previous match. The form that she is in makes her the best choice from the batters category.

All-rounder

Grace Scrivens

Grace Scrivens is the biggest asset of the English team. She opens the batting for them and also picks up crucial wickets with the ball.

Bowler

Sophia Smale

Sophia Smale's slow left-arm spin can be very difficult to score. She bowls important overs in the middle phase and also picks up wickets at crucial junctures for the team.

EN-W U19 vs PA-W U19 match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Grace Scrivens

With her all-round ability, Grace Scrivens is the best choice for the captain or vice-captain for this match. She can have an impactful performance with both the bat and the ball and this makes her the best point multiplier for this match.

Josie Groves

Josie Groves did a great job with the ball in the previous match. She can also play some attacking knocks in the lower middle order. Her all-round presence on the field makes Josie Groves a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Five Must-Picks for EN-W U19 vs PA-W U19, Match 15

Player Fantasy Points Grace Scrivens 209 Josie Groves 76 Syeda-Aroob Shah 71 Eyman Fatima 88 Sophia Smale 84

England Women Under 19 Women vs Pakistan Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting. From the previous matches of both teams, the batting units have looked quite strong. The bowlers of the two teams are also in good form. So, it is advisable to go with four all-rounders for this match.

Wicketkeeper: Z Tahir

Batters: Niamh Holland, Eyman Fatima, C Pavely

All-rounders: S Shah, Grace Scrivens, J Groves, A Nasir

Bowlers: Sophia Smale, A Noor, Z un Nisa

Wicketkeeper: Z Tahir

Batters: Niamh Holland, Eyman Fatima, C Pavely

All-rounders: S Shah, Grace Scrivens, J Groves, A Nasir

Bowlers: Sophia Smale, A Noor, Z un Nisa

