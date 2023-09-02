EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Women Tour of England, 2nd T20I

England Women (EN-W) will take on Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the second T20I of the Sri Lanka Women's Tour of England on Saturday, September 2, at the Cloud County Ground in Chelmsford in their three-match series. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, player picks and the pitch report.

England Women made a strong start to the series, winning comfortably in the first match. They displayed an attacking batting performance with their top order comprising Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, and Alice Capsey all performing excellently with the bat.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Women suffered a defeat in the series opener but will look to bounce back. They have a good lineup and are looking to make repairs for their blunders in the previous game.

EN-W vs SL-W Match Details

The second match of the Sri Lanka Women's Tour of England will be played on September 2 at the Cloud County Ground in Chelmsford. The game is set to start at 7:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-W vs SL-W, Match 2nd T20I

Date and Time: September 02, 2023, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

EN-W vs SL-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cloud County Ground in Chelmsford is good for batting, and batters truly enjoy batting since the ball comes off the bat nicely. There isn't much in it for the bowlers, however, and they will have to be extremely disciplined to avoid being hit for runs.

Batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred choice for either team as they both have some excellent run-scorers in their ranks.

EN-W vs SL-W Form Guide

EN-W - W

SL-W - L

EN-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XI

EN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur

SL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hasini Perera, Kawya Kavindi

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anushka Sanjeewani

Anushka has struggled to bat well and will be looking for a big score in the upcoming game.

Top Batters Pick

Danielle Wyatt

Danielle Wyatt is a tremendous batter in her team. She scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 160.00 in the previous game, so another big knock is expected. She should be a good addition to your fantasy team for this EN-W vs SL-W contest.

Top All-rounders Pick

Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu is a top all-rounder for her side and has been in excellent form recently. She is a must-have player on your EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 fantasy team given her ability to deliver in both the batting and bowling departments. She took one wicket at an economy rate of 6.25 and scored 15 runs in the losing cause.

Top Bowlers Pick

Inoka Ranaweera

She picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 11.67 in the previous game. Given her skills and variations, she could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team for this EN-W vs SL-W game.

EN-W vs SL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Alice Capsey

Alice Capsey has been in excellent form with the bat. The off-spinning all-rounder amassed 51 runs in the previous game at a strike rate of 188.89. She can also come in handy with the ball.

Heather Knight

Heather Knight produced a superb batting performance in the last game.The experienced all-rounder scored 23 runs off 17 balls and could turn out to be a game-changer pick.

5 Must-Picks for EN-W vs SL-W, Match 2nd T20I

Nilakshi de Silva

Danielle Gibson

Sarah Glenn

Charlotte Dean

Kavisha Dilhari

EN-W vs SL-W match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Freya Kemp, Kavisha Dilhari, Maia Bouchier, and Vishmi Gunaratne will be the ones to watch out for in the EN-W vs SL-W game.

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20I, Head-To-Head League

EN-W vs SL-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight

All-rounders: Alice Capsey, Chamari Athapaththu, Freya Kemp, Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20I, Grand League

EN-W vs SL-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Nilakshi de Silva, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier

All-rounders: Alice Capsey, Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross