EN-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Match 2

The second match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see England Women Under 19 (EN-WU19) take on Ireland Women Under 19 (IR-WU19) at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor on Saturday, January 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EN-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

England Women Under 19 are one of the top contenders for the trophy. They outplayed most of their competitors in the recent T20I series. Ireland Women Under 19, on the other hand, has a decent team. All-rounders from both teams will decide the fate of this match.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

EN-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Match Details

The second match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 18 at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor. The game is set to take place at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-WU19 vs IR-WU19, 2nd match

Date and Time: 18 January 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor

Pitch Report

The pitch at Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor is good for bowlers, as it tends to help pacers.

EN-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Form Guide

EN-WU19 - Will be playing their playing match

IR-WU19 - Will be playing their playing match

EN-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Probable Playing XI

EN-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

E Thomas (wk), J Spence, D Perrin, A Norgrove, A Suren Kumar, C Stubbs, T Johnson, G Thompson, T Corteen, O Brinsden, C Lambert

IR-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

A Harrison (wk), A Boucher, M Spence, A Squires, J McNally, L McBride, L Neely, K Mccartney, F Sargent, N MacNulty, E McGee

EN-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

E Thomas

E Thomas is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. A Harrison is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

D Perrin

A Norgrove and D Perrin are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. D Perrin will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. A Squires is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

C Stubbs

T Johnson and C Stubbs are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Stubbs will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. L McBride is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

T Corteen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O Brinsden and T Corteen. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. T Corteen will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets with her pace bowling. F Sargent is another good bowler for today's match.

EN-WU19 vs IR-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

C Stubbs

C Stubbs is in superb form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

T Johnson

T Johnson is the most crucial pick from the England Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for EN-WU19 vs IR-WU19, 2nd match

T Johnson

C Stubbs

D Perrin

T Corteen

L McBride

England Women Under 19 vs Ireland Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

England Women Under 19 vs Ireland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: E Thomas

Batters: D Perrin, A Squires, A Norgrove

All-rounders: C Stubbs, L McBride, T Johnson, K Mccartney

Bowlers: F Sargent, O Brinsden, T Corteen

England Women Under 19 vs Ireland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: E Thomas

Batters: D Perrin

All-rounders: C Stubbs, L McBride, T Johnson, K Mccartney, G Thompson

Bowlers: F Sargent, O Brinsden, T Corteen, C Lambert

