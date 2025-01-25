EN-WU19 vs NGR-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group), Match 2

The 2nd match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group 2) will see England Women Under 19 (EN-WU19) squaring off against Nigeria Women Under 19 (NGR-WU19) at the Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak on Saturday, January 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EN-WU19 vs NGR-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

England Women Under 19 have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match against USA Women Under 19 by 8 wickets. Meanwhile, Nigeria Women Under 19, have secured a victory in one of their last three matches.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

EN-WU19 vs NGR-WU19 Match Details

The 2nd match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group 2) will be played on January 25 at the Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak. The game is set to take place at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-WU19 vs NGR-WU19, 2nd match

Date and Time: 25th January 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Sarawak Cricket Ground, Sarawak

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to help pacers. The last match played at this venue was between South Africa Women Under 19 and Nigeria Women Under 19, where a total of 73 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

EN-WU19 vs NGR-WU19 Form Guide

EN-WU19 - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

NGR-WU19 - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

EN-WU19 vs NGR-WU19 Probable Playing XI

EN-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Davina Sarah, T Perrin, Abi Norgrove (c), Katie Jones (wk), Charlotte Stubbs, Trudy Johnson, Amu Surenkuma, Olivia Brinsden, Prisha Thanawala, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Eve O'Neill, Phoebe Brett

NGR-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Peculiar Agboya, Lucky Piety (c), Adeshola Adekunle, Christabel Chukwuonye, Usen Peace, Lillian Udeh, Victory Igbinedion, Deborah Bassey (wk), Anointed Akhigbe, Muhibat Amusa, Omosigho Eguakun

EN-WU19 vs NGR-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Jones

K Jones is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. E Thomas is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

D Perrin

A Surenkumar and D Perrin are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Perrin will bat in the top order and is in top notch form. She has smashed 84 runs in the last two matches. A Norgrove is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

T Johnson

T Johnson and L Piety are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Johnson will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has smashed 53 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches. P Thanawala is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

T Corteen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O Brinsden and T Corteen. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Corteen will complete her quota of overs and has already taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. A Adekunle is another good bowler for today's match.

EN-WU19 vs NGR-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

T Johnson

T Johnson is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 53 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

T Corteen

T Corteen is the most crucial pick from the England Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She has taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for EN-WU19 vs NGR-WU19, 2nd match

T Johnson

T Corteen

A Surenkumar

L Piety

K Jones

England Women Under 19 vs Nigeria Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

England Women Under 19 vs Nigeria Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Jones

Batters: D Perrin, A Surenkumar

All-rounders: T Johnson, P Thanawala, L Piety

Bowlers: L Ude, U Peace, A Adekunle, T Corteen, O Brinsden

England Women Under 19 vs Nigeria Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Jones

Batters: D Perrin, A Surenkumar, A Nogrove

All-rounders: T Johnson, P Thanawala, L Piety

Bowlers: A Adekunle, T Corteen, O Brinsden, E O'Neill

