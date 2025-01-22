EN-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Match 18

The 18th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see England Women Under 19 (EN-WU19) go up against USA Women Under 19 (USA-WU19) at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor on Wednesday, January 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EN-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams have won one of their last two matches. England Women Under 19 won their last match against Pakistan Women Under 19 by six wickets. USA Women Under 19 won their last match of the tournament against Ireland Women Under 19 by nine wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

EN-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Match Details

The 18th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 22 at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor. The game will commence at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-WU19 vs USA-WU19, 18th match

Date and Time: 22 January 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor

Pitch Report

The pitch at Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to help pacers. The last match played at this venue was between Pakistan Women Under 19 and England Women Under 19, where a total of 133 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

EN-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Form Guide

EN-WU19 - W N/R

USA-WU19 - W N/R

EN-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Probable Playing XI

EN-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Alice Walsh, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Lowe, Annabel Squires, Lara McBride, Abbi Harrison (wk), Ellie McGee, Niamh MacNulty ©, Lucy Neely, Kia McCartney, and Jennifer Jackson.

USA-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Disha Dhingra, Pooja Shah, Chetna Pagydyala, Anika Kolan (wk & c), Pooja Ganesh, Chetnaa Prasad, Isani Vaghela, Aditi Chudasama, Ritu Priya Singh, Maahi Madhavan, and Saanvi Immadi.

EN-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Stubbs

C Stubbs is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. K Jones is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

D Perrin

A Surenkumar and D Perrin are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Surenkumar will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. D Dhingra is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

I Vaghela

T Johnson and I Vaghela are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. I Vaghela will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She picked up three wickets in the last match. A Chudasama is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

T Corteen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O Brinsden and T Corteen. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. T Corteen will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets with her pace bowling. E O'Neill is another good bowler for today's match.

EN-WU19 vs USA-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

I Vaghela

I Vaghela is in good form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

T Corteen

T Corteen is the most crucial pick from the England Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She took two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for EN-WU19 vs USA-WU19, 18th match

T Johnson

I Vaghela

D Perrin

T Corteen

O Brisden

England Women Under 19 vs USA Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

England Women Under 19 vs USA Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Stubbs

Batters: D Perrin, A Surenkumar

All-rounders: A Chudasama, T Johnson, I Vaghela

Bowlers: C Lambert, R Singh, E O'Neill, O Brinsden, T Corteen

England Women Under 19 vs USA Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Jones

Batters: D Dhingra, A Surenkumar, C Prasad

All-rounders: A Chudasama, I Vaghela

Bowlers: M Madhavan, R Singh, E O'Neill, O Brinsden, T Corteen

