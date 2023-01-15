England Women U19 vs Zimbabwe Women U19 - ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

England (EN-WU19) will take on Zimbabwe (ZI-WU19) in the seventh game of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the EN-WU19 vs ZI-WU19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

England will start the game as favourites. They won both their warm-up fixtures comfortably beating Indonesia and West Indies, restricting them to 45-9 and 65-8 respectively.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have struggled, losing both their warm-up games. They put up just 71-8 against West Indies before they failed to chase down 71 against Indonesia.

EN-WU19 vs ZI-WU19, Match Details

The seventh game of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 between England and Zimbabwe will be played on January 15 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom at 5:15 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EN-WU19 vs ZI-WU19

Date & Time: January 15, 2023; 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

This will be the second game of the day at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The pitch is usually a good one to bat on, but there could be some movement for pacers with the new ball, while spinners might find some turn too.

EN-WU19 vs ZI-WU19 Probable Playing XIs

England Women U19 Team News

No major injury concerns

England Women U19 Probable Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (c), Maddie Ward, Liberty Heap, Sophia Smale, Emma Marlow, Seren Smale, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Emily Churms, Lizzie Scott, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker

Zimbabwe Women U19 Team News

No major injury concerns

Zimbabwe Women U19 Probable Playing XI

Natasha Mthomba, Kay Ndiraya, Kellies Ndlovu (c), Tawananyasha Marumani, Adelle Zimunhu, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Kelly Ndiraya, Kudzai Chigora, Faith Ndlalambi, Olinda Chare, Rukudzo Mwakayeni

Today’s EN-WU19 vs ZI-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Maddie Ward

Ward was very good behind the stumps in the warm-up games. She had two catches and as many stumpings against West Indies and can also be useful with the bat.

Top Batter Pick

Kelly Ndiraya

Ndiraya is one of the premier batters for Zimbabwe. She can get substantial scores and can also roll her arm over.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kellies Ndlovu

Ndlovu is going to be the key for Zimbabwe. The left-arm spinning all-rounder and Zimbabwe captain has played 15 T20Is, scoring 285 runs and taking 15 scalps.

Top Bowler Pick

Ryana Macdonald-Gay

Macdonald-Gay has played in The Hundred Women’s. The 18-year-old seamer took five scalps in four innings for the Oval Invincibles. She has also performed consistently in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, where she has got runs for South East Stars.

EN-WU19 vs ZI-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Grace Scrivens

Scrivens can have a huge all-round impact. She has performed well in domestic cricket in England, getting two half-centuries in as many games in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. In the warm-up games, she bowled very economically, conceding nine runs from four overs across two games.

Sophia Smale

Smale was in excellent bowling form in The Hundred Women’s. The left-arm spinner took eight wickets in seven games for the Oval Invincibles. She had figures of 2-2-0-1 and 3-1-3-1 in the two warm-up games.

Five Must-picks with player stats for EN-WU19 vs ZI-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Grace Scrivens (EN-WU19)

Kellies Ndlovu (ZI-WU19)

Sophia Smale (EN-WU19)

Ryana Macdonald-Gay (EN-WU19)

Seren Smale (EN-WU19)

EN-WU19 vs ZI-WU19 match expert tips

England are going to go in as overwhelming favourites, and most of their players seem to be in top form too. So, seven of their players can be picked, and the all-rounders and bowlers can be backed as top picks.

EN-WU19 vs ZI-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Dream11 Team for England Women U19 vs Zimbabwe Women U19 - ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Wicketkeeper: Maddie Ward

Batters: Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Kelly Ndiraya

All-rounders: Kellies Ndlovu, Emma Marlow, Kudzai Chigora

Bowlers: Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Lizzie Scott, Olinda Chare

EN-WU19 vs ZI-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for England Women U19 vs Zimbabwe Women U19 - ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Wicketkeeper: Maddie Ward

Batters: Grace Scrivens, Ellie Anderson, Kelly Ndiraya

All-rounders: Liberty Heap, Kellies Ndlovu

Bowlers: Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Hannah Baker, Tawananyasha Marumani, Olinda Chare

